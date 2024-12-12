Ramagole lauds Gauteng boxing for fruitful year

Chauke was the reigning SA champion going into the world championship.
On September 14, SA junior flyweight title holder Mpumelelo “The Boss” Tshabalala captured the IBO belt after defeating Junior Zarate of Argentina on points in Xaba Promotions tournament at Vodaworld Dome in Midrand.
Tshabalala, like Chauke, held the national belt prior to facing Zarate. Tshabalala from Katlehong is trained at JD Malinga Boxing Gym by the Malinga brothers – Peter and Thamsanqa.
“I think about 80% of boxers based in Gauteng got opportunities, mainly from Golden Gloves , Boxing 5 and Warriors Ascent Promotions,” said Ramagole.
“We had new promoters Akira Solomons and Thanya Marageni also staging tournaments.”
Ramagole said in total, Gauteng has 21 Boxing SA registered promoters.
Gauteng's last tournament of the year took place last weekend at Emperors Palace where two champions were crowned.
Keanu Koopman won the vacant SA welterweight belt by a ninth-round stoppage of Bonke Duku. Siyakholwa Kuse from Mdantsane won the WBC silver mini flyweight belt after defeating Zimbabwean Beaven Sibanda on points.
Dubbed “Rivalry Reloaded”, the international tournament, staged by Golden Gloves, was attended by former two-times undisputed heavyweight world champion Lennox Lewis.
The year 2024 has been productive for Gauteng, which produced three world champions, says Boxing SA provincial manager Lehlohonolo Ramagole.
He described Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena's enthronement in October by Mexican WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman as historic.
Left-handed Lerena is the first African to achieve that feat since the Bridger weight division between cruiserweight and heavyweight classes was created.
Actually he was mandatory challenger to champion Lawrence Okolie. But the Englishman vacated the belt and Sulaiman then upgraded Lerena's status from being the division's silver champion to a fully fledged belt holder.
Sulaiman said the name was inspired by six-year-old Bridger Walker who was mauled by a dog while trying to protect his six-year-old sister. Lerena will defend it in Ukraine in February.
“It was indeed a great year and action was galore,” said Ramagole. “I am not sure about the numbers of tournaments we hosted.”
It began with Jackson “M3" Chauke winning the IBO flyweight belt at the York Hall in London where he beat England-based Quaise Khademi from Kabul in Afghanistan on points over 12 rounds in January.
