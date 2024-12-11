Said Komesti: “If judged based on his previous performance when he stopped Siphesihle Siyo in the ninth round two months back, then fans must brace themselves for a humdinger which many not go 12 rounds.”
Ngxaka will beat Ntuli for titles, explains Kometsi
No matter how hard Thami “Bhubesi” Ntuli comes out raging in an attempt to wrest the SA and ABU Africa mini flyweight boxing vacant titles at East London's Orient Theatre on Sunday, the bottom is that his dance partner, Eastern Cape champion Mthokozisi Ngxaka, will be enthroned as the new champion.
This is according to African Boxing Union marketing and communications director Tshele Kometsi about the 12-round clash that forms part of Last-Born Promotion's seven-bout international tournament.
“This boy (Ngxaka) is a great sensation, and I know for sure he will win the two titles on Sunday,” said Kometsi.
This boxing match was initially announced as a non-title eight rounder. It was Friday night when then holder Siyakholwa Kuse won the WBC silver title after defeating Beaven Sibanda.
Apparently Kuse's manager Mlandeli Tengimfene wrote to both Boxing SA and the ABU advising them Kuse was vacating the two titles and requested that Ngxaka's fight with Ntuli be upgraded to a championship bout.
Tengimfene's intention is to keep the two belts at his All Winners Boxing Club in Mdantsame
Kuse comes out of his shell to promise Sibanda a thorough beating
