Boxing SA 2023 Promoter of the Year, Ayanda Matiti, has paved the way for fighters under his guidance to be considered by the World Boxing Council (WBC) and World Boxing Organisation (WBO) for top ratings. All that remains now is for them to be consistent in winning matches.
Matiti of Xaba Promotions met with presidents of the WBC and WBO – Mauricio Sulaiman and Gustavo Olivieri – during the WBO's 37th annual convention which took place in Puerto Rico last month.
Matiti said he successfully lobbied for a number of boxers under his banner to be pushed to favourable positions in both the WBC and WBO for them to move closer to title fights.
“We pleaded for Landile Ngxeke to be elevated in the rankings owing to his WBO intercontinental bantamweight title victory in September,” he said. “We want Ngxeke to challenge actual WBO champ Yoshiki Takei from Japan next year.”
Known as “Man Down”, Ngxeke from Sada, a semi-rural settlement in the Eastern Cape, is rated No 5 by the WBO.
SA champions Asanda “Dynamite” Ginqgi and Siyabulela Hem are two of the many fighters that Matiti lobbied for.
Gingqi and Hem will be in action this weekend. They cannot afford to go wrong, especially 20-year-old Hem because Matiti requested Olivieri to consider him for the WBO youth title.
Hem, who goes by the moniker of “Showtime”, will put his junior-featherweight belt on the line against the man he dethroned in September, Bongani Mahlangu – in one of the three titles that will be contested in the fifth edition of Matiti's Night of Champions annual event.
Matiti lobbies for WBC, WBO top ratings for his troops
Boxer's steady winnings gains them favourable rankings for title fights
Hem from Duncan Village near East London has promised to send Mahlangu to retirement.
But “Wonder Boy” as the 45-year-old former champion from Boipatong in the Vaal is known, says he is out to make history by becoming the first local fighter at his age to reclaim the belt from the opponent who dethroned him. That is a recipe for a humdinger of a rematch.
Gingqi from Mdantsane will defend the junior-lightweight crown against No 3 contender Khanyisa Mbokazi from KwaZulu-Natal.
Siseko Teyisi and Mfanavule Ntuil will battle it out for the vacant SA junior-flyweight belt which was officially vacated by Mpumelelo Tshabalala after winning the IBO belt in Matiti's tournament in Midrand in September.
There will be five more bouts. Matiti, whose tournament will be broadcast live by SuperSport, said tickets sell between R450 for ringside and R150 for the general seating. Action is scheduled to begin at 7pm.
