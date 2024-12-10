Retired accomplished boxer Brian "The Road Warrior" Mitchell was on Tuesday presented with the sought-after green and gold World Boxing Council (WBC) belt by WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman during his Mexico-based sanctioning body's 62nd annual convention in Germany.
A former South African champion, Mitchell attended the convention as a representative of Golden Gloves Promotions (GGP), the company which promoted him as a fighter.
Mitchell, 63, who enjoys a cordial relationships with GGP boss, promoter Rodney Berman, is that promotion's fight publicist.
Mitchell did not get the opportunity to fight for the WBC belt during his career due to SA's apartheid laws.
The WBC, represented here in SA by medical doctor and former chairman of the board of Boxing SA Peter Ngatane, was totally against apartheid.
Mauricio took over the reigns from his father Jose Sulaiman, who passed away in 2014. Mauricio decided to recognise Mitchell’s achievements both in and out of the ring with the WBC belt, and he felt it was proper to do that at the company's convention in Hamburg.
Mitchell won both the the World Boxing Association (WBA) and International Boxing Federation (IBF) junior lightweight titles in his heydays.
He successfully defended the WBA title 12 times outside SA under trying circumstances. His accomplishments earned him recognition by the International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, New York, where he was inducted in 2009.
Mitchell remains the only boxer from SA to be recognised with such a high honour.
SowetanLIVE
Hall of Fame inductee Brian Mitchell honoured with WBC belt
Image: Wessel Oosthuizen
