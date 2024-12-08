Berman then published an advert and the closing date was the end of August. A pile of about 20 applications was received, and the panel went through each with a fine comb. They were all deserving applicants but Fourie's motivation letter made him the most favourite.
Deserving youngster awarded Dingaan Thobela bursary
Image: Supplied
Theo Maine Fourie is the deserving recipient of the Dingaan Thobela bursary to study for the sports management 12-month course to be funded by Golden Gloves promoter Rodney Berman next year.
Fourie, 17, from Reiger Park in Boksburg, was announced at Emperors Palace last Thursday before Golden Gloves' weigh-in for the international tournament that took place at the same venue on Friday night.
Berman made a promise to fund the course during the memorial service of Dingaan “The Rose of Soweto” Thobela – the fallen two-weight three-title world champion – who passed away on April 19 after a short illness.
The service took place at The Arena Holdings in Parktown. Berman said the only way to keep Thobela's legacy alive was to sponsor a sports management course named after the qualified teacher, who won the WBC super-middleweight title in Berman's tournament in Brakpan in 2001.
Berman said the bursary was intended to benefit a deserving youngster – not necessarily a boxer – who shows ambition, ability and promise.
Berman then published an advert and the closing date was the end of August. A pile of about 20 applications was received, and the panel went through each with a fine comb. They were all deserving applicants but Fourie's motivation letter made him the most favourite.
“We are hoping the beneficiary will align with the virtues that Dingaan represented: hope, dignity, excellence and willpower,” said Berman.
In a sweet and short statement, soft-spoken said Fourie: “I am honoured to have been selected for the bursary.”
Fourie's trainer Neville Booysens, who has been with the amateur boxer for six years at Reiger Boxing Academy, said: “This bursary means a lot to the boy. He completed matric this year and he was going to spend the whole of next year at home because there are no finances for him to further his studies. This is a lifeline to him.”
Booysens described Fourie as an obedient, humble and a good listener. He said Fourie has so far chalked up 20 wins from 24 fights.
