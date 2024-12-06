Lewis' adopted son from Jamaica, who is now based in Vauxhall, New Jersey, is undefeated after six fights, while Pieter de Klerk from Middelburg has four wins in 12 fights.
SowetanLIVE
Lennox Lewis' steals the show at pre-tourney weigh-in
Undisputed ex-world heavyweight champion's adopted son to feature in contest
Image: Mlandeli Tengimfene
The unexpected arrival of former undisputed world heavyweight champion, Lennox “The Lion” Lewis, at Emperors Palace on Thursday for the official weigh-in for Golden Gloves' last boxing tournament of the year, spruced up the room.
The 1988 Seoul Olympic medallist will be a guest of honour for promoter Rodney Berman, whose Golden Gloves company will stage the international tournament, jointly with Last Born Promotion, at the casino in Kempton Park on Saturday night.
Berman and Lewis have had a cordial relationship since the former staged Lewis' WBC, IBF and IBO heavyweight title fight against Hasim “Has Been” Rahman at Carnival City in Brakpan where the Briton lost his belts to the American via a fifth round knockout on April 22 2001.
That historic event — the first ever world heavyweight championship between foreign fighters to take place in SA — was called “Thunder in Africa”.
Lewis, who almost took off Rahman's head when he regained his titles with a brutal fourth-round knockout on November 17 2001 in Nevada, US, has a fighter Kestna Davis in Saturday night's tournament dubbed “Rivalry Reoaded”.
