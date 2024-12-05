Sibanda, 23, trains at Brian Mitchell Boxing Academy in Edenvale. In his last fight in July, Sibanda defeated ring veteran Sphamandla Baleni from Mthatha to chalk up his seventh straight win. He is rated No 14 by the WBC which has placed Kuse on the No 5 spot.
Foreign internationals based here rally behind their countrymen in boxing matches while locals suffer because South Africans are choosy when it comes to who they support, especially here in Johannesburg.
But that won't be the case when Sibanda faces the 25-year-old reigning SA and ABU champion, according to Tengimfene.
“Many people from East London will be at Emperors Palace,” he said. “This is a very serious fight for us. Sibanda's fans will be there in the first round but they will be silenced from round two as we begin to take over the proceedings.”
The office of WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman confirmed last week that Wycliff Merenda of Kenya will be the referee, while ABU vice-president Peter Ngatane from SA will be the fight supervisor. Gloria Dera (Zimbabwe), Ben Ncapai (SA) and Francis Chirwa (Zambia) will be judges.
Tengimfene not worried about support as he backs Kuse to win against Sibanda
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Siyakholwa “One Way” Kuse will not feel like a foreigner at Emperors Palace which has become a happy hunting ground for his Zimbabwean dance partner Beaven “The One” Sibanda, says manager Mlandeli Tengimfene.
His charge from Duncan Village near East London will tomorrow night make his debut at the imposing casino near OR Tambo International Airport where Sibanda has built reasonable support from locals through winning all his six fights staged by Golden Gloves.
They will meet for the vacant WBC silver strawweight belt in an international tournament. Tengimfene's Last Born Promotion will jointly promote with Golden Gloves of promoter Rodney Berman.
Sibanda, 23, trains at Brian Mitchell Boxing Academy in Edenvale. In his last fight in July, Sibanda defeated ring veteran Sphamandla Baleni from Mthatha to chalk up his seventh straight win. He is rated No 14 by the WBC which has placed Kuse on the No 5 spot.
Foreign internationals based here rally behind their countrymen in boxing matches while locals suffer because South Africans are choosy when it comes to who they support, especially here in Johannesburg.
But that won't be the case when Sibanda faces the 25-year-old reigning SA and ABU champion, according to Tengimfene.
“Many people from East London will be at Emperors Palace,” he said. “This is a very serious fight for us. Sibanda's fans will be there in the first round but they will be silenced from round two as we begin to take over the proceedings.”
The office of WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman confirmed last week that Wycliff Merenda of Kenya will be the referee, while ABU vice-president Peter Ngatane from SA will be the fight supervisor. Gloria Dera (Zimbabwe), Ben Ncapai (SA) and Francis Chirwa (Zambia) will be judges.
Boxing SA boss promises to sort out poor officiating
Regarding Sulaiman's choice, Tengimfene said: “I am happy; I don't have an issue with ring officials. Remember, a big organisation like the WBC [based in Mexico] would not want to taint its image and reputation by selecting average ring officials.
“I have the right to protest if I feel aggrieved by the conduct of ring officials but that's not my main issue; Kuse must do his job and that is our aim which is to take everything upon ourselves, control the fight and the decision at the end will be ours.”
Tengimfene does not think Sibanda will hear the bell going for 12th and last round.
“He will be lucky to finish 12 rounds because we are going to push him,” he warned. “Kuse is a strawweight, remember, so it's high intensity, not a one-blow boxer as if he is a heavyweight fighter.”
Kuse, who is trained by former two-weight world boxing champ Zolani “Last Born” Tete, remains an unknown fighter to most fans here in Johannesburg.
Kuse comes out of his shell to promise Sibanda a thorough beating
“They don't know his capabilities – look, in the absence of the best here, Sibanda is the best, but he is now facing a cheeky boy with a boxing mentality and all I am prepared to say is be at Emperors Palace tomorrow night.”
This bout will headline a tournament dubbed “Rivalry Reloaded”. Sibanda's gym mate, Keanu Koopman will oppose Bonke Duku from Orlando Gym of trainer Lucky Ramagole for the vacant SA welterweight title and their bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.
Charlton Malajika and Sabelo Cebekhulu will battle it out over 10 rounds for the vacant WBA Pan African bantamweight belt. Roarke “Razor” Knapp will welcome Adones Cabalquinto from the Philippines over 10 rounds.
Pieter de Klerk from Middelburg will welcome US-based Jamaican Kestna Davis over six rounds in the middleweight division with Talya Promnick taking on Smamkele Genu over four rounds in the only female boxing match. Action will begin at 7pm.
SowetanLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos