Every SA boxer should aspire to become a national champion because that belt opens doors to a brighter future, says Peter Malinga, who singled out the welterweight belt which set him up for a crack at the World Boxing Union world title.
Then proudly known as “The Destroyer”, Malinga from Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, won the belt in Italy after defeating Alessandro Duran on points in 1997.
But not being able to chalk up five successful defences of the domestic title, which is a requirement to claim the outright ownership, bothers Malinga even today – 18 years since he retired.
Harold “The Hammer” Volbrecht was sanctioned to oppose Mark Breland for the World Boxing Association welterweight belt because he reigned supreme as the domestic champion. Volbrecht, who lost to the American in 1987, held the national title for 14 years, with 19 successful defences.
“For some strange reasons, the SA belt has become secondary to some minimal titles. It gave titleholders recognition, respect and admiration and it also gave us world ratings,” said Malinga, 50.
Malinga, who is gradually invading the space as a trainer, said his charge Mpumelelo “The Boss” Tshabalala was sanctioned for the International Boxing Organisation (IBO) junior-flyweight belt because of his consistency as the SA champion.
National belt opens doors for boxers – Malinga
Keanu and Duku will fight for the vacant title
Tshabalala's steadiness empowered promoter Ayanda Matiti to convince the hierarchy of the IBO to give him a chance, and the boxer grabbed that opportunity with both hands, winning that crown in Midrand in September.
The SA welterweight belt is currently vacant. It was held by Thulani “Evolution” Mbenge whose success in reclaiming the IBO title in England on October 19, forced him to officially renounce the national crown on his return.
In order for any national belts to be active, regulations order national champions to relinquish them soon after winning world titles.
Meanwhile, Keanu Koopman and Bonke Duku will exchange leather for the vacant SA welterweight belt on Friday evening at Emperors Palace, where Golden Gloves will stage its seven-bout international tournament dubbed “Rivalry Reloaded”.
Koopman is still wet behind his ears, having boxed only 21 rounds because four of his six fights did not go the distances.
Duku has boxed 84 rounds in 18 fights with 10 wins, six losses and two draws.
