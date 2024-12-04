Boxing SA boss promises to sort out poor officiating

The growing pattern of complaints about questionable judging of boxing matches, especially in SA title fights, is alarming and needs to be nipped in the bud, says Boxing SA acting CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka.
"This is not good for boxing," he said yesterday.
Referees and judges are appointed by provincial managers. The criteria used in the selection are unknown because there is grading system in place. "I will have a session to provincial managers for their input because some of their duties include assigning officials. I must emphasise we have noted these complaints, and we’re not folding our arms and pretending all is well."
A number of national title fights had to go via the reviewing process because of dubious decisions. Recently crowned SA junior featherweight champ Siyabulela Hem will defend against Bongani Mahlangu at East London's Orient Theatre on December 14, a rematch which was called by the regulator after it had gone through the reviewing process.
Mahlangu, who was the defending champion, complained to BSA.
Aggrieved camps pay BSA a nonrefundable amount of R2,000 which accompanies the application form for a fight to be reviewed. The fight fraternity feels Boxing SA must go back to what was a norm of appointing neutral judges for national title fights.
That strategy worked well back in the day. Every promoter staging a national title fight had to foot the bill. During that era, promoters were assisted by the money paid to them by the SABC for broadcasting rights. The national broadcaster no longer does that, and SuperSport works with a handful of promoters.
The involvement of the corporate world also came in handy. But that, too, came to a screeching end when the administration of boxing was taken over by the government in 2001.
That affected sponsor, including Old Buck Gin, which manufactured SA boxing titles, Ellerines and Triangle (then giant furniture manufacturers), Crossbow Cider (premium apple cider) and Nashua (a leading provider of integrated business solutions), who all turned against the fistic sport which had huge success when it was privatised.
