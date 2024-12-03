Koopman, Duku battle it out for revered welterweight belt

Locally, there is no champion right now. He will be crowned on Friday night. Keanu Koopman and Bonke Duku will battle it out for the vacant crown in Golden Gloves' "Rivalry Reloaded" international seven-bout tournament at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park.
The title became vacant two months ago after holder Thulani Mbenge's success in regaining the IBO belt. Regulations dictate that once a national champion wins a world title, they must vacate the SA title.
Boxing SA then sanctioned No.3 and No.4 contenders – Koopman and Duku – to fight for it. No.1 and No.2 contenders, Wasim Chellan and Jabulani Makhense, are not eligible to go straight into the national title fight because they lost their last fights.
Keanu, 23, is an inexperienced but promising newcomer who has a single loss in six fights. He is trained by both Vusi Mtolo and the boxer's father Charlton Koopman at the Brian Mitchell Boxing Academy in Edenvale.
Duku, 30, has 10 wins, six losses and two draws. He fights out of Orlando Boxing Gym of trainer Lucky Ramagole.
The last national champ to reign supreme for quiet some time was Lucky Lewele, who was dethroned in his seventh defence by Bongani Mwelase on November 9, 2007. Mwelase defended it successfully once, won the WBF belt, and relinquished the national crown.
Lewele got the opportunity to fight for it after his gym mate, Joseph Makaringe, relinquished it after chalking up 10 successful defences.
The welterweight division has always been a big hit with boxing fans as it has featured some of the sport’s most dynamic champions, locally and internationally.
The division is contested by fighters between the lightweight and middleweight divisions. All-time great trio of Sugar Ray Leonard, Thomas Hearns and Roberto Duran made it popular, attractive and lucrative.
The epic battles between Hearns and Leonard, Hearns against Duran, and Leonard versus Duran captured global attention and they were richly remunerated for their efforts.
Manny Pacquiao took over the baton and became the oldest welterweight world champion in history at the age of 40. The Filipino legend was the first in history to become a recognised four-time welterweight champion after winning the WBA Super welterweight title in 2019.
Kuse comes out of his shell to promise Sibanda a thorough beating
