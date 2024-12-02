Kuse comes out of his shell to promise Sibanda a thorough beating

Kuse left more talking to Tete. Best known as "Last Born" during his heydays, the former IBF junior bantamweight and WBO bantamweight champ showed great maturity as a representative of a fighter.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
On a normal day, reigning SA and ABU strawweight boxing champion Siyakholwa "One Way" Kuse is as quiet as a grave.
But on Monday can best be described as an abnormal day for the East Londoner who showed his unknown side at Emperors Palace just after the pre-fight medical for his 12-rounder for the WBC silver belt against Beaven "The One" Sibanda.
This eagerly awaited boxing match between the two gladiators who campaign in the smallest boxing weight division will headline Golden Gloves "Rivalry Reloaded" international tournament at the Palace of Dreams in Kempton Park on Friday night.
It came as a shock to those who know Kuse when he grabbed the microphone and warned Sibanda: "You can [talk] as much as you like but I will beat you up on Friday."
Kuse was not shouting at all but he was resolute that he would do the number on Sibanda.
Kuse's stance is enough to show how much he wants to win the green and gold WBC belt. There was fear, though, that they might jump at each other and get it done right away on Monday.
The arrangement of the seating should have had either Kuse's trainer, Zolani Tete, or Sibanda's manager, Marco Lui, sitting in between them to prevent any possible ugly scene.
Fighters, in general, become grumpy a few days before they meet inside the roped square. But Kuse and Sibanda successfully controlled their emotions and behaved like true gentlemen.
Lui paid tribute to Berman for giving his charge the opportunity. Sibanda, who is trained at Brian Mitchell Boxing Academy in Edenvale, is rated No 15 by the WBC in the strawweight class.
"This promises to be a humdinger of a fight. We have great plans for both of them," Berman said.
Doctor Robert Selepe gave both Kuse and Sibanda a clean bill of health.
"I am happy and satisfied with their health – the boys are fit," said the chairperson for BSA's medical committee whose report to Golden Gloves tournament coordinator Jeff Ellis will finally end with the WBC championship committee for its record.
WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman’s office confirmed that Wycliff Merenda of Kenya will be the referee, while ABU vice-president Peter Ngatane from SA will be the fight supervisor. Gloria Dera (Zimbabwe), Ben Ncapai (SA) and Francis Chirwa (Zambia) will be judges.
