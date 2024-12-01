Abram Lubisi says his heavyweight charge Pieter de Klerk should make use of his six-rounder against Kestna Davis at Emperors Palace on Saturday night to propel his international career.
De Klerk fancied to outsmart tall Jamaican foe
It's his chance to step up internationally, says trainer Lubisi
Image: Tladi Khuele
Abram Lubisi says his heavyweight charge Pieter de Klerk should make use of his six-rounder against Kestna Davis at Emperors Palace on Saturday night to propel his international career.
The Jamaican boxer based in Vauxhall, New Jersey, USA, meets De Klerk in Golden Gloves international tournament dubbed "Rivalry Reloaded".
Davis, a 30-year-old undefeated pro after six fights, is a tall fighter and is linked with retired former undisputed heavyweight world champion Lennox Lewis.
According to Golden Gloves spokesperson Brian Mitchell, Lewis will be at ringside. Mitchell said Lewis, who fought here in 2002, losing his WBC, IBF, and IBO belts to Hasim Rahman in Golden Gloves "Thunder in Africa" bill in Brakpan, has clinched a deal with promoter Rodney Berman regarding fighters appearing here and abroad.
Lubisi, a former professional boxer from Mhluzi in Mpumalanga, hones the skills of his Middelburg homeboy De Klerk.
"We were approached by Jeff Ellis (Golden Gloves tournament coordinator) about facing Kestna on December 6 and De Klerk accepted the offer which is a big one for him," said Lubisi.
"We watched that guys' videos, and we made sure that De Klerk sparred according with the likes of Xolani Mgidi (Mpumalanga junior welterweight champ). I expect a good fight.
"De Klerk needs to put this guy under pressure, push him backward and not give him space to set off because this guy is tall and is a mover. A win for De Klek will be wonderful."
De Klerk has 12 fights with four wins.
Their bout forms part of the bill to be headlined by a 12-rounder for the vacant WBC silver minimumweight throne, between Siyakholwa Kuse and Beaven Sibanda.
Keanu Kopman and Bonke Duku will do battle over 12 rounds for the vacant SA welterweight belt while Roarke Knapp will make a comeback against Adones Cabalquinto of the Philippines over 10 rounds in the junior middleweight division.
All these fighters will come face-to-face at the pre-fight medical at Emperors Palace tomorrow.
SowetanLIVE
