Mshumpela offers sparring sessions for struggling fighters

The scarcity of boxing matches stagnates careers and it impacts negatively on the lives of boxers, especially newcomers, who spend their last penny, some even borrowing money to register with Boxing SA, with the hope of providing food for themselves and their families.
These are the after-effects of the government taking over the administration of the fistic sport in 2001.
Nowadays most promoters rely on government grants which is insufficient to help them cast their net wide when matching boxers.
The situation is worrying to emerging boxing manager, Andile “Black Buffalo” Mshumpela. He has since drummed up a noble idea of organising a sparring session featuring boxers who are under his Mshu One Management.
“They will be involved in sparring sessions in a similar format of a boxing tournament – six and four rounds – and they will be rewarded financially,” he said yesterday before paying tribute to businessmen, Xola Ntintili and Mkhumbuzi Mbi and Dr Bhekisisa Mthembu for their financial support.
“I am fortunate to have Xola, Mbi and Mthembu by my side. It is sad to see fighters go throughout the year without a match. How will they grow as fighters and how will they live?” he asked.
“We will also have two amateur bouts, and a well-known local DJ Bigaro [whose real name is Inga Mshumpela] will entertain the crowds.”
He confirmed NU 12 Community Hall in Mdantsane as the venue and December 8 as the date. Admission will be R20 (kids) and R50 (adults) and action will begin at 1pm.
“My wish to honour Luvuyo [Tyamzashe] has been made possible,” said Mshumpela.
Tyamzashe is a physically challenged former professional boxer who has done wonders as a trainer despite being wheelchair-bound.
He suffered a permanent injury in an official boxing match in 1995. Today Tyamzashe, 60, is a respected trainer.
He said Tyamzashe's assistant, former SA junior-welterweight champ Mzolisi “Mjopa” Yoyo, and Eastern Cape featherweight champ Bongani “King Killer” Fule will be involved in a six-round sparring session.
Okuhle “Lady Dynamite” Mthi and Anesipho Qheya's four-rounder will also form part of the session.
