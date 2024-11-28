I feel honoured – Tshabalala on mayor's recognition

Today, few people recognise Cassius Baloyi, the only boxer in South Africa wh-o won six world titles in three different weight divisions, because his achievements were not broadcast live on national television.
At least Tshabalala's management of trainers Peter and Patrick Malinga, and manager Vus'Umuzi Malinga, are easily recognised in the streets because their fruitful boxing careers were built through SABC. "I feel honoured to be recognised by the mayor," said Tshabalala who remains the only boxing champion from Ekurhuleni right now.
Tshabalala won the IBO belt on September 24 after coming back from a knockdown in the sixth round to eventually defeat Junior Leandro Zarate on points.
Their boxing match was staged by Xaba Promotions of promoter Ayanda Matiti at Vodadome in Midrand. "I feel appreciated," said Tshabalala, whose victory brought to a screeching end his reign as the South African champion.
Regulations are clear that when a national champion boxer wins a world title, the SA belt automatically remains vacant.
"After this ceremony today, I think people here in Ekurhuleni now know for sure there's a world champ here. This will probably motivate other young boxers to begin to give their best in every sport they play because it is important to be known where you stay before other parts of the country can recognise you," said 27-year-old Tshabalala.
"What needs to happen now is for the municipality to help us by renovating our gym and get us more equipment because after what happened today, I expect more people to join our gym. It is not in a good condition, there are carks and we can't train when it is raining."
The JD Malinga Gym in Katlehong was established 11 years ago by former professional boxer Jabulani Malinga, who quit fighting and established himself as one of the top boxing trainers in the county.
Malinga is the father to Peter, Patrick and VusUmuzi. Peter was the SA, IBO and WBU welterweight champion while Patrick won the SA lightweight belt. VusUmuzi reigned supreme as the SA, WBC International and WBO Africa bantamweight champion.
Peter and Patrick quit and assisted Jabulani in the corner of Vus'Umuzi. Jabulani passed away in 2013, Vus'Umuzi also retired, and all three of them took over the reigns. Peter and Patrick hone the skills of fighters while Vus'Umuzi is the gym manager.
Their first champion was Ayanda Nkosi who won the SA and WBF Intercontinental lightweight titles.
Peter, the eldest of the three, reiterated Tshabalala plea of getting assistance to renovate their gym. "It is in a bad state," he said.
"Everything we have was acquired by our father who was assisted by promoter Branco Milenkovic, We are so delighted that Mpumelelo was recognised by our mayor. it means a lot to us and the boy."
I feel honoured – Tshabalala on mayor's recognition
Image: OJ Koloti
Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosingiphile Xhakaza's gesture of including Mpumelelo Tshabalala in the list of individuals from that city in the east of Johannesburg who excelled in their different spheres made Tshabalala, who won the International Boxing Organisation (IBO) junior flyweight belt, feel appreciated.
