Victory against Ngebinyana will change boxer Katompa's life for the better
Image: SUPPLIED
Ardy Katompa will on Thursday night be involved in a boxing match that could change his life for better. His 10-rounder against Sabelo Ngebinyana at the Sandton Shul Hall in Johannesburg will be televised live in Japan.
TMG Gym – owned by accomplished pro boxer Tomoki Kameda – bought the rights to that fight. That is because of the keen interest the Japanese have in Katompa. He, together with top amateur John Masamba and prospect Bheki Maitse, assisted Kameda with sparring when he was preparing to face Lerato Dlamini on August 24.
Kameda defeated Dlamini in a fight that was announced by Dlamini's trainer Colin Nathan as an official IBF junior featherweight elimination fight.
Emerging boxing manager Brad Norman – who made it possible for the trio to get training in Japan – came under fire from Nathan and some few boxing personalities who accused him of being unpatriotic.
The same criticism was levelled at Maitse, the 23-year-old son of controversially dethroned SA junior featherweight champ Bongani Mahlangu.
Not much was said about Masamba and Katompa, that is probably because Katompa is from Congo while there has been doubts about Masamba's identity although he represented SA in a number of international amateur events around the world.
Masamba's father is from Congo while his mother is a South African. The boxer was born here.
Katompa, Masamba and Maitse are part of the WBC Warriors Ascent programme and their careers are guided by Norman, who is in charge of the WBC Gym at the Carlton Centre in the Joburg CBD.
Masamba's long-time amateur trainer Boetie Lourens and Sihle Mathenjwa train Katompa and Maitse in that establishment which accommodates boxers from anywhere around the country free of charge.
Norman said WBC Warriors Ascent's development programme was based on the Telmex and WBC development programme. It was announced by WBC Africa in May. He added it was introduced by the WBC in Mexico 15 years ago.
“It has produced more than 20 world champions,” said Norman, who is optimistic Katompa will emerge victorious in his fight against Ngebinyana.
That bout, which will headline the tournament which has been dubbed African Knights, will also be televised by DAZN – a British over-the-top sports streaming and entertainment platform.
DAZN broadcasts live and on-demand sport in over 200 countries worldwide with a strong domestic presence in Italy, Germany, Japan, France, Portugal, Belgium, Taiwan, the United States and Canada where it has key domestic broadcast rights.
It is considered to be Europe's largest digital sports broadcaster with over 75 programming rights.
Ngebinyana, 32, has had 26 fights, winning 15 of them. He has had six fights since defeating Mzuvukile Magwaca in Sandton in 2022, losing four with two draws.
Katompa is undefeated after six fights with 5 knockouts. He defeated Sage Ngoza on points over six rounds in Ascent Warriors Promotions tournament at Alexandra Stadium on October 24.
"The outcome of his fight is crucial," said Norman, who announced that action will begin at 7pm live on Vision View TV and DAZN.
