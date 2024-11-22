Gauteng promoters elect task team to prepare for AGM

Boxing promoters in Gauteng have elected a seven-member task team that will work towards preparing for the Gauteng Boxing AGM where the Gauteng Promoters Association (GPA) will be elected early next year.
There is none right now. The one that once existed – known as the Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association – was disbanded by the National Professional Boxing Promoters Association (NPBPA) announced in December 2022.
The team elected on Tuesday comprises convener Sandile Xaka, assistant Mapula Matlala, Akira Solomon (treasurer), Thanyani Marageni (head of marketing and communications), Leandra Beyers (coordinator), Nomthandazo Msimango (assistant coordinator) and Sonja Fernandes, who is head of business and legal compliance.
Sports, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie dissolved the Boxing SA board on August 27 and appointed Tsholofelo Lejaka as the organisation’s acting CEO and accounting authority. He will serve until a new board is appointed by McKenzie, probably next week.
McKenzie’s decision came after the board of Boxing SA, accompanied by suspended director of operations Mandla Ntlanganiso, appeared before parliament’s portfolio committee on sport, arts and culture where the regulator’s excessive litigation costs were flagged.
According to the high court order issued on August 7, Ntlanganiso remains suspended. Lejaka went against the high court order and lifted Ntlanganiso's suspension last month.
Xaka said: “Lejaka advised us to engage the National Professional Boxing Promoters Association with the idea of setting up an interim structure since there is no board of Boxing SA.”
Lejaka, who was contacted by Xaka in October regarding setting up a promoters structure, clarified that the formation of any association will be contingent upon the appointment of the board of BSA.
Lejaka explained in writing to Xaka that: “This is essential as the establishment and governance of such association fall under the boards' functionality.”
Xaka said: “I contacted chairman Ayanda Matiti, who had just returned from Puerto Rico where he attended the WBO's annual conference.
“We then met with Matiti, Lebo Mahoko [deputy chairman] and NPBPA's head of communications, branding and marketing Janie Hebler, and Lehlohono Ramogole [BSA provincial manager] virtually ... they advised us to set up an interim structure before the end of the year.
“But Ramagole later asked me to convene an urgent meeting which took place on Tuesday. I would say 80% of promoters in Gauteng attended. Ramagole conducted the elections where we were elected.”
Gauteng promoters elect task team to prepare for AGM
We were advised to set up interim structure – convener Xaka
