Sivenathi Nontshinga is painstakingly plotting a new chapter in his boxing career after suffering a setback last month when he lost his International Boxing Federation (IBF) junior-flyweight title.
“I am in good spirits,” said the dethroned champion who was bidding to chalk up the first defence of the crown when Masamichi Yabuki unseated him in Japan on October 12.
The 10th round stoppage happened a day after he was crowned 2024 Eastern Cape sports star of the year at the ICC Boardwalk in Gqeberha.
Aptly nicknamed “The Special One” in recognition of his prowess, the reigning 2023 BSA boxer of the year from Chicken Farm near East London was also presented with a new car for winning the most-sought-after award.
The well-spoken fighter, whose career is guided in Johannesburg by trainer/manager and shrewd businessman Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan, intends moving up the weight division. “I’m unsure of the exact weight class,” he said, adding that he was on shaky legs, with his hands not moving, during his fight with Yabuki.
“That is when I noticed that cutting too much weight left me drained, and I had to move up the weight division. An appropriate decision will be taken after sitting down with my team.”
IBF title loss prompts Sivenathi Nontshinga to move up a weight division
'Cutting too much weight left me drained'
Image: Mark Andrews
Masamichi Yabuki (17-4, 16KO) claims the IBF world light-flyweight championship after dropping and stopping the champion, Sivenathi Nontshinga (13-2, 10KO).
Nontshinga has been successful in the junior-flyweight — the second smallest weight class in 17 weight divisions of boxing — from his first pro fight in 2017.
Like any other boxer, Nontshinga admits defeat hurts, more especially when one had given their all during preparations, including making sacrifices for the team to work together.
A boxer gives 75% commitment with the trainer and manager bringing their united 25%, which translates to the agreed percentage from a boxers' purse money. A trainer gets 10%, and manager takes 15% from what a boxers is paid by a promoter.
Nontshinga said the energy he received back home after his defeat was uplifting. “It is through times like these that true friends are revealed. People who matter in my life are with me and we are in this journey together.”
