Boxing SA sanctions Mboyiya-Dlamini mismatch
'We had to let fight go ahead due to pressure'
Image: Daily Dispatch/MICHAEL PINYANA
The contentious non-title eight-round junior welterweight boxing mismatch between vastly experienced and durable former SA champion Aphiwe “Swagger” Mboyiya and newcomer Lindokuhle “Hitman” Dlamini is back on, relieved promoter Mzi Booi has confirmed.
“We are excited the fight is going ahead. Boxing SA sent me the letter confirming that bout has been sanctioned,” said Booi whose KayB Promotions will stage the fight at East London's Orient Theatre on Saturday.
Boxing SA's sanctioning committee, comprising chairman Irvin Buhlalu, Tinyiko Nkatingi, Masibulele Makepula and Droeks Malan, had justifiably refused to give the go ahead to that unfair contest.
The issue was the committee's inconsistency and the timing behind its decision when the tournament is only a week away. Matchmaker Luyanda Kana was unable to find replacements on such a short notice.
Promoters are required by regulations to submit their applications with Boxing SA 30 days before the event to prevent such obstacles. At times the office of the director of operations receives applications in time, but forwards them to the sanctioning committee very late.
