Hem vs Mahlangu junior-featherweight rematch is on

Sanity has prevailed, Boxing SA (BSA) and promoter Ayanda Matiti have eventually found each other and the match between newly crowned SA junior-featherweight champ Siyabulela Hem and dethroned Bongani “Wonder Boy” Mahlangu is going ahead.
BSA’s sanctioning made a directive in October that this rematch must take place within 90 days.
Hem, 21, from Duncan Village near East London dethroned Mahlangu by a points decision in their first fight Matiti staged at Vodacom Dome in Midrand on September 14.
Mahlangu’s brother and trainer Sandile Mahlangu lodged a formal complaint and requested that the fight be reviewed because he felt his 45-year-old brother had done enough to retain the national belt.
BSA after having satisfied itself with the requirements for a fight review by Mahlangu’s camp, which BSA received on September 27, the regulator approved the application.
Mahlangu, Hem to have a rematch after unfair results
BSA then appointed three judges to independently score the match in favour of Mahlangu. The sanctioning committee then ordered a rematch.
But the whole process was not well received by Matiti, who was dissatisfied by BSA’s failure to communicate its decision to Hem, who had already committed to honouring an earlier agreement with KwaZulu-Natal boxer Mxolisi Zuma for a showdown on November 24 in East London.
Hem was rated second when he challenged Mahlangu but had negotiated with Zuma to step aside on the understanding that he would face the winner. BSA’s order for a rematch nullified the agreement.
Matiti challenged the order. “I did not agree with the procedure the sanctioning committee followed and I took them to task and made them to apologise,” he said yesterday.
“I disagree with one judge making Hem lose with seven points; it was a close fight; Mahlangu lost and I still believe he lost the fight. It was a close fight which required a rematch. I like the fact that people are talking about it, and I want to do it.”
Mahlangu’s two successful defences against young fighters – Mduduzi Mzimela and Luthando Mbumbulwana – were won by the fifth and seventh rounds last year. The former Olympian has chalked up 22 wins in 30 fights while Hem has won seven of his eight fights.
