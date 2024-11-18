Boxing

Hem vs Mahlangu junior-featherweight rematch is on

BSA reviewed the first fight and ordered a second encounter

18 November 2024 - 10:50
Crossroads Ayanda Matiti is flanked by Bongani Mahlangu and Siyabulela Hem ahead of their SA title fight in Midrand.
Crossroads Ayanda Matiti is flanked by Bongani Mahlangu and Siyabulela Hem ahead of their SA title fight in Midrand.
Image: Supplied

Sanity has prevailed, Boxing SA (BSA) and promoter Ayanda Matiti have eventually found each other and the match between newly crowned SA junior-featherweight champ Siyabulela Hem and dethroned Bongani “Wonder Boy” Mahlangu is going ahead.

BSA’s sanctioning made a directive in October that this rematch must take place within 90 days.

Hem, 21, from Duncan Village near East London dethroned Mahlangu by a points decision in their first fight Matiti staged at Vodacom Dome in Midrand on September 14.

Mahlangu’s brother and trainer Sandile Mahlangu lodged a formal complaint and requested that the fight be reviewed because he felt his 45-year-old brother had done enough to retain the national belt.

BSA after having satisfied itself with the requirements for a fight review by Mahlangu’s camp, which BSA received on September 27, the regulator approved the application.

Mahlangu, Hem to have a rematch after unfair results

Veteran boxer Bongani “Wonderboy” Mahlangu was dealt an unfair blow by judges who undeservedly ended his reign as the South African ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

BSA then appointed three judges to independently score the match in favour of Mahlangu. The sanctioning committee then ordered a rematch.

But the whole process was not well received by Matiti, who was dissatisfied by BSA’s failure to communicate its decision to Hem, who had already committed to honouring an earlier agreement with KwaZulu-Natal boxer Mxolisi Zuma for a showdown on November 24 in East London.

Hem was rated second when he challenged Mahlangu but had negotiated with Zuma to step aside on the understanding that he would face the winner. BSA’s order for a rematch nullified the agreement.

Matiti challenged the order. “I did not agree with the procedure the sanctioning committee followed and I took them to task and made them to apologise,” he said yesterday.

“I disagree with one judge making Hem lose with seven points; it was a close fight; Mahlangu lost and I still believe he lost the fight. It was a close fight which required a rematch. I like the fact that people are talking about it, and I want to do it.”

Mahlangu’s two successful defences against young fighters – Mduduzi Mzimela and Luthando Mbumbulwana – were won by the fifth and seventh rounds last year. The former Olympian has chalked up 22 wins in 30 fights while Hem has won seven of his eight fights.

SowetanLIVE

Duku,30, gets first chance to become national champ

Finally, veteran boxer Bonke “The General” Duku gets the chance to become a South African champion. Duku has boxed professionally since 2014 with no ...
Sport
1 week ago

Matiti, Nathan deserve recognition for Cafu's success

Too little or no credit is given to a number of individuals who played a role in the development of the career of newly crowned World Boxing ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

I knew Phumelele would succeed – Mfazwe

Mfazwe from Duncan village said Cafu achieved his dream in a short space of time as a professional boxer. Cafu turned professional in 2018.
Sport
1 month ago

BSA congratulates Cafu after WBO junior-bantamweight victory

Boxing SA has congratulated Phumelela Cafu on his remarkable victory in Japan where he captured the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) ...
Sport
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Police probe death of illegal miner retrieved from Stilfontein mine
New by-laws to be implemented for spaza shops