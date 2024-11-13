YouTubers and celebrities will continue diluting the mainstream boxing and, in the process, making lots of money, so long as the standard of boxing is declining, warns Andile Sidinile.
The promoter and former board member of Boxing SA mentioned Jake Paul, who will face Mike Tyson, on Saturday as a typical example.
Paul, 27, the super-rich American YouTuber, will face Tyson – who is hailed by many as greatest boxer of all time – at the AT and T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
He will make $40m (R723m) while 58-year-old Tyson will pocket $20m (R361m). Their bout was approved by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation as an official boxing match. It will be broadcast on Netflix.
It will consist of eight two-minute rounds instead of the usual three-minute rounds. They will wear 14-ounce gloves, which are heavier than the standard gloves. “Boxing is stale – you see same people, same mediocre tournaments and there is nothing interesting. YouTubers see the economic value attached to boxing and they are tapping on it,” said Sidinile
He described the Paul-Tyson clash as the continuation of YouTubers diluting mainstream boxing. “Paul uses boxing as content for his YouTube so that he gets more likes and subscribers and he also gives it to Netflix.”
Paul has a net worth of $150m.
“Tyson and Paul don't care about their boxing careers,” said Sidinile. “Remember when Tyson stopped fighting, he lost money, so he started from scratch doing movies and endorsements before getting a licence to open several plantations of cannabis which generates him $500 000 per month,”
Boxing decline means YouTubers will continue cashing in – Sidinile
Former boxing promoter urges local authorities to open up to innovation
Image: Joe Scarnici
BSA is not a matchmaker and is guided by regulations
Regarding local boxing, Sidinile said: “Authorities are closing the sport purely for hardcore boxing people and that is not a good thing at all because you are now stopping the casual fan who will find home in mixed martial arts, kick boxing and United Fighting Championship, where they will invest their money.”
He mentioned the celebrity bout between hip-hop artists Cassper Nyovest and Pridy Ugly as a typical example of what will happen if the boxing fraternity opens up to innovations. It attracted 6,000 fans at Sun City. “When last did you see 6,000 fans in a boxing arena?” asked Sidinile.
“I tell you now that only 200 of the 6,000 fans who attended were religious boxing followers; the rest were casual fans, possibly fans of the two guys in the music industry.”
