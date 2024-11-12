Beaven “The One” Sibanda describes his upcoming battle for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) silver strawweight belt against Siyakholwa Kuse at Emperors Palace on December 6 as his first step towards achieving his aspiration of being a wealthy world champion.
The 23-year-old Zimbabwean, whose knacks are polished in Edenvale, eastern Johannesburg, by unheralded trainer Vusi Mtolo at Brian Mitchell Boxing Academy, recognises the quality the reigning national and African Boxing Union champion possesses.
But Sibanda is not spending sleepless nights worrying about how to defeat him when they collide in the main event of Golden Gloves Rivalry Reloaded card.
“He's a good boxer,” said Sibanda from Harare whose countryman Themba Gorimbe recommended Mtolo as the appropriate man to hone his skills.
“He was trained by Vusi and he described him as an amazing trainer. Themba now lives in the US where he is involved in mixed martial arts.”
Sibanda made his pro debut at home in 2022. He has had six fights under Mtolo, won all of them and remains undefeated.
He will face 21-year-old Kuse who has chalked up seven of his 10 fights. Kuse is trained by Zolani Tete – a former two-weight world champion – whose prosperous career was guided by successful manager Mlandeli Tengimfene. Kuse and Tete arrived in Johannesburg on Sunday to prepare for the match.
“I will showcase my skills and prove that I am the best in this weight division,” said Sibanda who is rated No 15 by the WBC. On paper, Sibanda is an underdog against Kuse who occupies the No 6 spot in the WBC rankings.
“That does not bother me at all,” he said. “Most of the guys I fought before were favoured to defeat me but they all discovered who I really am inside the ring.”
Sibanda confident he'll get WBC silver belt
'I will win the fight by any means'
Image: James Gradidge
Duku,30, gets first chance to become national champ
He had no difficulty defeating ring veteran Siphamandla Baleni on points in their non-title fight at Emperors Palace in June. Baleni from Mthatha is the former Eastern Cape, SA, IBO Continental, WBO Africa mini-flyweight champ and WBO Global and SA junior-flyweight titlist.
Sibanda says he did not call out Kuse but people showed interest in their meeting.
“I did not even know him,” he said. “It was after some noise about us fighting that I began paying attention to him. If he comes out the way I've seen him fight then he's gonna run into something. By any means, I will win the fight and may even take him down.”
SowetanLIVE
