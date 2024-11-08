Bergman: We need place to show rich boxing history

This Friday marks 28 years since Mzukisi “Laciar” Sikali won the World Boxing Union (WBU) junior-flyweight title.
Sikali – a super-talented left-hander from Gqeberha – defeated Nungdiaw Sakcharuporn on points in Bangkok on November 8 1996.
Only a handful of people, including his friend and former stablemate Jan “Kid Gavillan” Bergman, still remember Sikali's heroics, and believe his name should have been inducted in the SA Boxing Hall of Fame.
Bergman described Sikali as a rare talent. “You look at him as an individual, you don't see a boxer, you look at his physique, still you see this skinny guy and you fill pity for him,” said Bergman. “But get him into action, you are mesmerised by his cunning artfulness.”
Sikali, 34, was stabbed to death by two muggers in Uitenhage's KwaNobuhle township, near Gqeberha, in September 2005.
Bergman, the retired talented boxer/puncher who was revered for his vicious left hook, added: “The sad thing is that the contribution our brothers and sisters [made] to the rich history of South African boxing goes unnoticed because there is no place to store it.”
He said nothing will change as long as the appointment of Boxing SA board members is a job for pals.
“They get lots of money from government, which should be used to purchase a building where boxing history will be kept and memorabilia displayed for the public to view at a price,” said the adored former Transvaal, SA, WBC International and WBU junior welterweight champion.
“But no one can tell convincingly as to what is that money being used for because a boxer's life still remains the same here [in SA] and boxers are still being paid a pittance, that is why they remain poor until death.”
Boxing SA has confusing agreements with provincial governments – Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape – which is about profiling provincial titles by way of convincing promoters to feature them in their tournaments.
But there are no belts to be given to champions, just like the South African title. The only South African title available whenever there is an SA title fight in Gauteng is owned by Boxing SA provincial manager Lehlohonolo Ramagole, who collects it a few days after a champion is crowned.
Suggestions have been that sports minister Gayton McKenzie must institute a forensic investigation into Boxing SA's finances.
Bergman: We need place to show rich boxing history
'Contributions by SA boxers like Sikali go unnoticed'
