Duku,30, gets first chance to become national champ

06 November 2024 - 13:40
Bonke Duku and his long time trainer Lucky Ramagole. Duku challenges for the SA welterweight title on December 6.
Finally, veteran boxer Bonke “The General” Duku gets the chance to become a South African champion.

Duku has boxed professionally since 2014 with no such luck. Originally from Mount Frere in the Eastern Cape, Duku, who is trained at Orlando Boxing Gym in Soweto by Lucky Ramagole, will oppose 23-year-old newcomer Keanu Koopman for the vacant SA welterweight belt on December 6.

The venue is Emperors Palace where Duku made his professional debut in September 2014.

The welterweight belt became vacant last month after holder Thulani Mbenge won the IBO belt. Regulations are clear that once a national champion wins a world title, they must vacate the SA title.

Duku, 30, cannot afford to let this opportunity slip through his fingers. He has been inconsistent, and that is what rendered him an undeserving contender to challenge for the national crown.

Duku sprang a surprise last year by defeating former SA junior-middleweight champ Wade Groth, and he sent washed Siphiwe Ntombela to retirement with a vicious fifth knockout in Thanya Promotions' maiden tournament at Greenhills Stadium in Randfontein on August 20.

That was Duku's sixth KO win in 10 victories against six losses and two draws while Ntombela suffered his eighth defeat against only four victories.

In Koopman – the younger brother of recently crowned WBA Intercontinental junior-middleweight champion Shervontaigh Koopman, Duku will be up against an experienced but promising newcomer who has a single loss in six fights.

Their contest will form part of GGP's international tournament – dubbed “Rivalry Reloaded” card which will be headlined by a 12-rounder for the vacant WBC silver straw weight between current SA and ABU camp Siyakholwa Kuse and host prospect Beaven “The One” Sibanda.

Koopman, his older brother and Sibanda are trained by Vusi Mtolo who is assisted by Charlton Koopman at the Brian Mitchell Boxing Academy in Edenvale.

Charlton, a father to the two brothers from Primrose, said: “The fight against Duku is definitely on; we have signed the contract with Golden Gloves. We are already in camp now. I have a good feeling that Keanu can take this guy.”

