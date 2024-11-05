Newfound 'celebrity' status too much for world champ Cafu

After capturing the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) junior bantamweight title, Phumelela “The Truth” Cafu is finding it difficult to handle the attention he's getting.
“I am not used to getting the type of attention that I am getting now,” the soft-spoken fighter from Duncan Village near East London told Sowetan, making it clear the attention was overwhelming.
“I have people coming to my place, taking pictures and that makes me very happy, and I appreciate it. But when I sit alone and think about it, it worries me.
“I am used to a simple life of walking to any fast food outlet and grab whatever without having to worry about anything. I must now worry about my looks. Honestly, I don't like it.”
When approached for comment, Dr M'Zwakhe Qobose – a former member of the Gauteng Provincial Boxing Control Commission (GPBCC) – recommended for Cafu to see a psychologist soonest.
“That will prevent any possibility of depression,” he warned. “It is very important to have seminars that talk to boxers' health holistically because it prepares them for the future – prosperous or gloomy.
“Imagine not having handled R5,000 in cash, and all of a sudden you have R1m in your bank account. That may destroy you mentally because you are not prepared. Luckily if a person wins such an amount of money in any jackpot, counselling is provided. That does not happen in boxing”
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The GPBCC used to hold such seminars regularly in Nasrec on a Saturday morning when there was no tournament.
“We would then sit down with trainers, managers and boxers and give counselling,” said Qobose.
“Shepherd Kiviet (an accountant) would give financial advice, Boycie Mba (a lawyer, now a high court judge) would deal with legal matters, myself and Dr Peter Ngatane (former GPBCC chairperson) would talk about mental health.”
Qobose said it is the duty of boxers' managers to provide such assistance to their charges.
“[In] the last seminar we held I educated the fight fraternity about HIV/Aids. Those seminars are needed for fighters early in their careers,” he said.
Cafu, 26, became a legitimate world champion at the expense of Kosei Tanaka at Ariake Arena in Tokyo.
The world title fight in Japan was Cafu's first attempt in his seventh year as a professional fighter.
