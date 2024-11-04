Sibanda will fall to kuse,predicts manager

If Siyakholwa Kuse fails to defeat Beaven Sibanda, then the SA and African Boxing Union strawweight champion from Mdantsane is not what his manager Mlandeli Tengimfene thinks the 21-year-old champion is.
This is Tengimfene’s reaction to the opinion that Kuse has not fought on a big stage, and maybe nerves might overwhelm him when he opposes the SA-based Zimbabwean in a battle for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) silver belt at Emperors Palace on December 6.
This matchup has become an eagerly awaited clash. It has been brewing since last year.
But the fight did not materialise because at that time Sibanda was not rated anywhere by the WBC when Kuse was already in the top 10 rankings.
Instead, Sibanda met ring veteran Siphamandla Baleni in a non-title contest and his lopsided points win earned him the 14th spot. On the other hand, Kuse has been moved up to the fifth spot, which means not only will the WBC silver be on the line on December 6 but also his top rating will be up for grabs.
Veteran promoter Rodney Berman of Golden Gloves confirmed last week that Sibanda and Kuse would meet for the WBC silver belt in his tournament dubbed “Rivalry Reloaded” on December 6 at the Palace of Dreams.
Berman will promote it jointly with Tengimfene’s Last Born Promotions.
The two fighters stared at each other, typically in a hostile or intimidating way, maintaining eye contact without looking away last week.
Former BSA board member Andile Sdinile described 23-year-old Sibanda, trained by Vusi Mtolo at Brian Mitchell Boxing Academy in Edenvale, as a decent boxer.
Sdinile was asked who Sibanda defeated to be referred to as a decent boxer. “Baleni,” he said about the ring veteran of 29 fights.
Sibanda has a seventh straight victory from as many fights.
Said Tengimfene: “I've watched all Sibanda’s fights and I wouldn’t have taken this fight if I had doubts about Kuse’s chances. If Kuse can’t get through Sibanda, then he is not what I think he is, he must defend his SA title.”
