John Masamba's ready for big boys as pro boxer

But the SA National Amateur Boxing Organisation decided not to send its team to Thailand in May for the qualifiers to participate at the 2024 Olympics.
Boxing in his father’s homeland, Congo, for the first time since he began training in Hillbrow at the age of 14, Masamba said he was overcome with emotion as he embraced his cousins after defeating Morocco’s Mohammed Alloua.
“Seeing my cousins in the arena was overwhelming,” he said. “I met them for only the second time in my life.”
Masamba is with long-time amateur trainer Boetie Lourens. They use the WBC Boxing Gym at the Carlton Centre. The establishment is under the supervision of Brad Norman who manages Masamba's career.
Norman describes Masamba as part of Warriors Ascent's development programme, which was announced by WBC Africa in May.
He said it was introduced by the WBC in Mexico 15 years ago. “It has produced more than 20 world champions,” said Norman.
Top amateur boxer John Paul Masamba says his first Africa Championship gold medal he won in Congo last week is his final chapter in the amateur ranks.
“I’m closing off the amateur ranks on a high note,” he said. “I’m moving to the professional ranks and I will be based in Thailand, where I will train with former WBO bantamweight champion Tomoki Kameda.”
Masamba spent two months in the Asian country assisting Kameda with sparring for the 12-rounder he won against Lerato Dlamini in Japan on August 24. “I am excited for the new journey; hopefully to be a world champion. I will be fighting both sides, here and Thailand,” added Masamba, 24, who leaves the amateur ranks broken-hearted for not showcasing his skills in the Olympic Games.
“It was my dream to be on the podium at the Olympics. That is the biggest sporting showpiece in the world. It's every athlete's dream to be there. I was confident of qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics. We were supposed to go to Thailand in May and make the best of that last chance.”
