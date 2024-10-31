Based in Boipatong in the Vaal, Mahlangu's two successful defences against young fighters – Mduduzi Mzimela and Luthando Mbumbulwana – were won by the fifth and seventh rounds last year.
SowetanLIVE
Sanctioning body rules in favour of Mahlangu
Committee orders rematch for junior featherweight belt
Image: Supplied
Bongani "Wonder Boy" Mahlangu says the fact that the SA junior featherweight belt is still with Siyabulela Hem reduces the ruling by three judges who scored their fight during the review in his favour to a hollow victory.
"The result in my fight record still reflects as a loss," he said yesterday. "Nothing will be done to the ring officials who took my title away from me unfairly. So how can I celebrate this ruling?"
Mahlangu's attempt to register the third defence of the belt he won in 2022 was shattered by dubious scoring in Midrand on September 14.
At 45, Mahlangu remained the oldest active national champion until he lost the belt by a unanimous points decision to the 21-year-old.
Mahlangu appreciates honesty from the judges who were appointed to review the taped match.
"It goes to show that there are ring officials with integrity," said Mahlangu. "I am convinced there are certain people [who] no longer want me in the game."
Based in Boipatong in the Vaal, Mahlangu's two successful defences against young fighters – Mduduzi Mzimela and Luthando Mbumbulwana – were won by the fifth and seventh rounds last year.
When contacted for comment, BSA acting CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka said: "The review result does not suggest, nor should it be interpreted as any errors in the scoring by the judges who officiated the bout. Therefore, this decision does not nullify the original result but grant Mahlangu the opportunity for a rematch against Hem."
Mahlangu's trainer and younger brother Sandile Mahlangu paid R2,000 to Boxing SA for the fight to be reviewed.
The regulator approved the application after it had been accepted by its sanctioning committee. Boxing SA then appointed three judges from different provinces to independently score the boxing match.
The ruling is that Mahlangu won the fight by a majority decision, and the sanctioning committee has ordered a rematch.
