Hlabane played a big role in the rich history of the famous Malinga boxing family from Ekurhuleni. He trained Jabulani Malinga, who later became his assistant. Together, they honed the skills of Malinga’s sons Peter, Patrick and Vus’Umuzi. Peter won the SA, WBU and IBO welterweight belts while Patrick and Vus’Umuzi held the SA lightweight and bantamweights titles, respectively.
Today, the brothers train fighters at JD Malinga gym in Katlehong, and recently produced an IBO junior flyweight world champion in Mpumelelo Tshabalala. Hlabane assisted them after Busakwe’s 10th-round knockout of Sinethemba Blom.
“Hlabane is a boxing empresario whose dazzling coaching talent has effortlessly transcended champion status in and outside the ring,” said Ramagole, who was trained by his father Lucky Ramagole.
“Humility personified. Not the one to let his achievements go to his head. Some individuals who have achieved just a fraction of Hlabane’s accolades grew big heads and started walking on imaginary springs.”
A former professional boxer who fought his first bout in 1966, Hlabane’s career was cut short by an injury in 1975. He began training fighters at John Middleton’s Gym in Johannesburg before moving to Braamfontein.
The long list of fighters Hlabane trained includes Transvaal welterweight holder Peter “Byl” Mgojo, Bobby Chisale (Transvaal junior middleweight champ), SA welterweight titlist David “Mixo” Potsane and world champ Dingaan “The Rose of Soweto” Thobela.
‘Give Hlabane his roses while he can still smell them’
Ramagole urges BSA to honour veteran trainer
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Being recognised with a lifetime achievement award by the provincial government in 2018 signalled the admiration and respect successful boxing trainer Norman Hlabane commands in his province.
Boxing SA Gauteng provincial manager Lehlohonolo Ramagole feels the onus is now with the regulator to recognise the 78-year-old veteran trainer while he is still alive.
“Let’s give the man roses while he can still smell them,” pleaded Ramagole, a former professional boxer who was honoured by then Gauteng MEC for sport, arts and culture Faith Mazibuko during the annual provincial sports awards at the Silverstar Casino in Mogale City in 2018. “He is yet to be acknowledged with a BSA award.
“His unique and uncanny ability sets him apart from the rest. His subtle natural swag and nonchalance in his coaching talks in the corner are stuff you will only find in the special ones – the chosen ones. He is a trans-generational champion manufacturer,” said Ramagole.
Soweto’s only current SA boxing champion Khaya "Destroyer" Busakwe is under Hlabane’s tutelage.
Malinga brothers carry dad's legacy
