Veteran boxer Bongani “Wonderboy” Mahlangu was dealt an unfair blow by judges who undeservedly ended his reign as the South African junior-featherweight champion by scoring his third defence to Siyabulela Hem when they met in Xaba Promotion's tournament in Midrand on September 14.
Mahlangu – the oldest active national boxing champion at 45 before that loony decision – has been declared the winner of that bout against the 21-year-old Hem from Duncan Village near East London.
This is the outcome of the fight review which was called by Boxing SA after having satisfied itself with the requirements for a fight review by Mahlangu's camp which Boxing SA received on September 27.
Boxing SA approved the application after it had been accepted by the regulatory body's sanctioning committee chaired by former South African lightweight boxing champion Irvin “Pretty Boy” Mahlangu.
Boxing SA then appointed three judges from different provinces to independently score the boxing match which formed part of the three-title championships event by promoter Ayanda Matiti. Their scores are in favour of Mahlangu as the winner of the contest via a majority points decision.
The sanctioning committee has ordered a rematch between Mahlangu and Hem. Negotiations between the two camps must resume immediately to avoid delays. It must take place within 90 days after the two camps had been informed about the outcome.
Mahlangu said: 'I have not received anything including the feedback since I applied.”
Mahlangu, Hem to have a rematch after unfair results
