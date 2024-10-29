Berman recreates Matlala-Makepula magic - 24 years on

A titan in the boxing world, veteran promoter Rodney Berman, is still calling the shots and making fighters' dreams come true.
He is on a mission to provide a platform to the winner of the World Boxing Council (WBC) silver mini-flyweight belt between reigning SA and African Boxing Union champion Siyakholwa Kuse and Beaven “The One” Sibanda.
Their 12-rounder will be staged jointly by Berman's Golden Gloves and Mlandeli Tengimfene's Last Born Promotion at Emperors Palace on December 6.
Berman has an interest in Sibanda, the 23-year-old Zimbabwean, who is trained by Vusi Mtolo at Brian Mitchell Boxing Academy in Edenvale. Tengimfene guides the career of Kuse from Mdantsane.
Sibanda is undefeated after seven fights, and he is rated No 14 by the WBC in the mini flyweights. Kuse, 21, is trained by Makazole Tete at All Winners Boxing Club and has won seven of his 10 fights.
Tengimfene said he and Berman will attend the WBC's 62nd annual five-day Convention in Germany. It takes place from November 17-22.
“That is where we will negotiate with the WBC for the winner to be involved in the WBC mini-flyweight elimination fight,” he said.
Berman's face lights up when he talks about this eagerly awaited clash. He says it could jog some people's memory about the thriller of a boxing match between ring veteran “Baby Jake” Matlala and hot prospect “Hawk” Makepula in Brakpan on February 19 2000.
Berman staged that bout which attracted almost 5,000 fans inside Carnival City.
Matlala had already earned his status as a ring warrior. Trained by Theo Mthembu at Dube Boyz Club in Soweto, Matlala was known for his relentless volume punching and was a pressure fighter.
On the other hand, Makepula from the Eyethu Boxing Gym was trained by Mzimasi Mnguni in Mdantsane and had made two successful defences of his WBU junior-flyweight title. He was undefeated after 16 fights.
Makepula won that fight by a unanimous points decision.
Twenty-four years later, Berman is putting together a fight that could bring those memories flooding like it happened yesterday. Kuse and Sibanda will meet in the mini-flyweight division which is the smallest of the 17 weight divisions of boxing. They must not weigh more than 47.6kgs.
“You know when I think about big fights, local matchups Golden Gloves staged in the past, the fight between Matlala and Makepula rates in the list of the top five,” says Berman.
“Beavan reminds me of Baby Jake.”
