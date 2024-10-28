Cook then carelessly worked his way forward in the second round, hoping for a repeat of what he did in the first round, and this resulted in him sustaining a bad cut on the bridge.
Koopman began working his body in round three, and Cook just could not take body shots. He went down more than once from those blows in the next two rounds.
With a river of blood flowing down his face blocking his view, Cook's cornermen failed him dismally. They should have stopped the fight. Even doctor Robert Selepe should have done that but they all allowed him to continue.
Being unable to see properly turned him into a glutton for punishment until Lane showed humanity by stopping the fight at 2:59 of the fifth round.
Koopman whose skills are polished at Brian Mitchell Boxing Academy in Edenvale is a man of few words. He let his hands talk the loudest, and world boxing bodies should recognise his abilities with deserved ratings.
Koopman's fifth-round stoppage was his 10th after 15 fights. The eagerly-awaited KZN derby between national junior welterweight champ Ntethelelo “Bay G” Nkosi and Sanele Msimanga ended before it could even begin.
Well-placed combinations through Msimanga's tight defence sent him to slumber land where he was counted out at 2:56 second into the first round by referee Pumeza Zinakile.
Msimanga could not get to throw even one decent blow. It is unclear if that talks to the talent Nkosi possesses or if Msimanga was just too scared to even try.
Nkosi is based in Johannesburg under Damien Durandt while Msmanga's skills are honed back home by Sizwe Mthembu.
Koopman let his hands talk the loudest in fight against Cook
South African went down twice but recovered
Image: James Gradidge
Talk about mental toughness, desire and putting soul and heart into work. Shervontaigh Koopman has it and he displayed it all in what was his career-advancing boxing match against heroic Brandon Cook to annex the WBA Intercontinental junior middleweight on Saturday evening at Emperors Palace.
It needed the Canadian to bring the best out of the South African who has won multiple international titles including the national crown, but he remains unknown to the larger boxing public.
The Palace of Dreams, which was full went dead silent early in the first round when Cook dropped Koopman twice; you could hear the needle drop.
One more knockdown, referee Jean Robert Lane from Monte Carlo would have stopped the fight. Whatever instructions trainers Charlton Koopman, the boxer’s father, and Vusi Mtolo barked at their boxer, it worked magic.
He responded with a flurry of his own, dropping Cook to his pants just before the round ended. That was a relief to the big crowd.
Cook then carelessly worked his way forward in the second round, hoping for a repeat of what he did in the first round, and this resulted in him sustaining a bad cut on the bridge.
Koopman began working his body in round three, and Cook just could not take body shots. He went down more than once from those blows in the next two rounds.
With a river of blood flowing down his face blocking his view, Cook's cornermen failed him dismally. They should have stopped the fight. Even doctor Robert Selepe should have done that but they all allowed him to continue.
Being unable to see properly turned him into a glutton for punishment until Lane showed humanity by stopping the fight at 2:59 of the fifth round.
Koopman whose skills are polished at Brian Mitchell Boxing Academy in Edenvale is a man of few words. He let his hands talk the loudest, and world boxing bodies should recognise his abilities with deserved ratings.
Koopman's fifth-round stoppage was his 10th after 15 fights. The eagerly-awaited KZN derby between national junior welterweight champ Ntethelelo “Bay G” Nkosi and Sanele Msimanga ended before it could even begin.
Well-placed combinations through Msimanga's tight defence sent him to slumber land where he was counted out at 2:56 second into the first round by referee Pumeza Zinakile.
Msimanga could not get to throw even one decent blow. It is unclear if that talks to the talent Nkosi possesses or if Msimanga was just too scared to even try.
Nkosi is based in Johannesburg under Damien Durandt while Msmanga's skills are honed back home by Sizwe Mthembu.
Durandt's other charge, Brandon “Fast Guns” Thysse's aggression and volume of punches were too much for Khensahosi Makondo who gave up in the eighth round in the battle for the vacant South African junior middleweight belt.
Heavyweight newcomer Juan Alberts recorded his second win after defeating Pieter Bretennbach in their first round. Earlier, light heavyweight Bonginkosi “Malume” Nhlapo from Mpumalanga showed promise as he boxed beautifully in what developed into an entertaining performance against equally talented Tuvia Wewege over six rounds.
Nhlapho won by a split points decision while Dean Promnick also won his six-rounder in the middleweight class against Morgan Hunter by a split points decision. It was one of those bouts that could have gone either way. The tournament, broadcast live by SuperSport, was dubbed “Abanqobi — The Conquerors” by Golden Gloves boss Rodney Berman.
SowetanLIVE
Manyisane hosts tourney in honour of Oliver Tambo
Matiti, Nathan deserve recognition for Cafu's success
Five fighters cleared for title fights on Saturday
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos