Triple B Promotions will stage yet another development boxing tournament in Mthatha on Sunday, says promoter Ntsikelelo Manyisane.
Manyisane said it is not a coincidence that his tournament is held in the OR Tambo District, as this important date is the birthday of former ANC president Oliver Reginald Tambo. Tambo was born on October 27 1917 in Bizana, Eastern Cape.
“Triple B Promotions chose this date to mark this day and celebrate the life and times of this Struggle icon,” said Manyisane. Matchmaking for the tournament was done by award-winning Luyanda Kana – a former death row prisoner.
Kana and 32 other political prisoners were pardoned by former president Thabo Mbeki in 2002. “Matching followed suit as boxers from OR Tambo District are pitted against foes from other parts of the country,” added Manyisane.
Local prospect, Mthokozisi Ngxaka, in his endeavour to become a champion, challenges Siphesihle Sityo for his Eastern Cape mini-flyweight title in the main attraction. Sityo is under extreme pressure to keep the momentum of the East London boxers' winning streak.
He cannot afford to disappoint the boxing-crazy East London fans, who are still celebrating Phumelele “The Truth” Cafu and Thulani “Evolution” Mbenge's world titles victories in the past 10 days.
Sityo will be in Ngxaka's backyard to prove that he is a worthy champion. On the other hand, Ngxaka cannot afford to disappoint his throngs of fans and family members. He has promised to emulate his childhood hero Simphiwe “Chain Reaction” Konco and become the second world champion from the area. Konco held the IBO belt.
Manyisane hosts tourney in honour of Oliver Tambo
Image: SUPPLIED
Triple B Promotions will stage yet another development boxing tournament in Mthatha on Sunday, says promoter Ntsikelelo Manyisane.
Manyisane said it is not a coincidence that his tournament is held in the OR Tambo District, as this important date is the birthday of former ANC president Oliver Reginald Tambo. Tambo was born on October 27 1917 in Bizana, Eastern Cape.
“Triple B Promotions chose this date to mark this day and celebrate the life and times of this Struggle icon,” said Manyisane. Matchmaking for the tournament was done by award-winning Luyanda Kana – a former death row prisoner.
Kana and 32 other political prisoners were pardoned by former president Thabo Mbeki in 2002. “Matching followed suit as boxers from OR Tambo District are pitted against foes from other parts of the country,” added Manyisane.
Local prospect, Mthokozisi Ngxaka, in his endeavour to become a champion, challenges Siphesihle Sityo for his Eastern Cape mini-flyweight title in the main attraction. Sityo is under extreme pressure to keep the momentum of the East London boxers' winning streak.
He cannot afford to disappoint the boxing-crazy East London fans, who are still celebrating Phumelele “The Truth” Cafu and Thulani “Evolution” Mbenge's world titles victories in the past 10 days.
Sityo will be in Ngxaka's backyard to prove that he is a worthy champion. On the other hand, Ngxaka cannot afford to disappoint his throngs of fans and family members. He has promised to emulate his childhood hero Simphiwe “Chain Reaction” Konco and become the second world champion from the area. Konco held the IBO belt.
Five fighters cleared for title fights on Saturday
He failed to add the WBC belt to his collection, and he announced his retirement from boxing in April. Ngxaka's corner will be manned by former two-weight world champion Zolani “Last Born” Tete who has been working with him for the past year.
In the main supporting contest, another Mthatha prospect, Lusizo “Speedfire” Manzana, will make his comeback after a shoulder injury that forced him to quit in the fourth round against SA bantamweight champion Landile “Man Down” Ngxeke on December 16. Manzana will take on former ABU bantamweight champ Siphosethu Mhlahlo over six rounds.
Knockout specialist Phaphama Ronorono is eager to chalk up his fifth knockout win in as many fights when he faces Tsumbo Mbedzi from Limpopo in the welterweight division over six rounds.
This eight-bout tournament will see the local amateur star Siphelele Maxwele making his long-awaited professional debut in the opener. Action will begin at 2pm.
SowetanLIVE
Matiti, Nathan deserve recognition for Cafu's success
ABU congratulates Maitse after SADC victory
Mbenge happy, refreshed after IBO win
I knew Phumelele would succeed – Mfazwe
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos