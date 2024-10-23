Boxing

Matiti, Nathan deserve recognition for Cafu's success

Other trainers too played vital role in boxer's career

23 October 2024 - 09:40
Duncan Village rising star Phumelela Cafu, promoter Ayanda Matiti and Filipino Genisis Libranza ahead of their clash in Soweto on Sunday
Image: SUPPLIED

Too little or no credit is given to individuals who played a role in the development of the career of newly crowned World Boxing Organisation (WBO) junior-bantamweight world champion Phumelela “The Truth” Cafu.

The list includes trainers Mzamo Mapetla, who honed Cafu's skills from the amateur to the professional ranks, Mnyamezeli Shosha and Miniyakhe Sityatha at Xaba Boxing Academy in Mdantsane, and most importantly promoter Ayanda Matiti.

Matiti navigated the young man's career to the point where Cafu was recognised by the WBO ratings committee with a No 3 spot. 

Cafu then teamed up with trainer/manager Colin Nathan, a shrewd businessman, who successfully convinced the hierarchy of that Puerto Rico-based boxing body to sanction Cafu to oppose Kosei Tanaka for the vacant WBO junior-bantamweight belt without being involved in a title elimination match.

Cafu, 25, from Duncan village won that belt by a points decision last week.

Matiti is back at doing what he does best, and this time, steering the careers of International Boxing Organisation junior-flyweight champ Mpumelelo Tshabalala and WBO Inter-Continental bantamweight holder Landile Ngxeke towards challenging for WBO titles.

Tshabalala from the East Rand, where his skills are polished by the Malinga brothers — Peter, Thami and Vusi — is rated No 6 for the vacant WBO belt.

Tshabalala is also ranked No 8 by the International Boxing Federation (IBF) for the belt that is held by Masamichi Yabuki.

Ngxeke from Sada in the Eastern Cape is contender No 5 for the actual WBO belt that is held by Yoshiki Takei from Japan. He is trained by Mnyamezeli, and also ranked No 8 by the IBF whose champion is Ryosuke Nishida from Japan. 

“I know these boys will get opportunities to fight for world titles soonest,” said Matiti. “They must just be ready when that time comes, and I am confident that they will grab them with both hands.”

