Boxing SA manager of the year 2023, Damien Durandt, has made a bold statement that SA junior welterweight champion Ntethelelo “Baby G” Nkosi will be the greatest boxer to come out of KwaZulu- Natal.
The popular opinion is that retired former two-times WBC super middleweight champion Thulani “Sugar Boy” Malinga and former two-times IBF and IBO flyweight holder Moruti “Baby Face” Mthalane are the best fighters from that province.
Both Malinga from Ladysmith and Mthalane from Lindelani were trained in Johannesburg by Damien's father Nick “Mthakathi” Durandt.
Malinga won his belts under Durandt, who also guided Mthalane to winning the IBF (for the fist time) and the IBO titles.
Damien was five years old when Malinga won those belts.
Today, 34-year-old Damien is one of the top trainers/managers in the business.
Damien helped Nkosi from Mtubatuba to win the national crown from Prince Dlomo in November last year.
The champ will put his belt on line against Sanele Msimanga in Golden Gloves tournament dubbed “Abanqobi — The Conquerors”, at Emperors Palace on Saturday.
“Stylistically, Malinga had a part while Moruti came to fight; Nkosi is an all-round fighter who can box and fight,” said Durandt. “It won't be easy for Nkosi to surpass their accomplishments.”
Nkosi has attributes to become a great fighter — Durandt
SA champ puts his belt on line against Msimanga
Image: supplied
ABU congratulates Maitse after SADC victory
“I believe the greatest fighter to have come out of SA is Silence Mabuza. We don't give him credit he deserves because he lost to Rafael Marquez. Otherwise, Silence would have ruled the junior bantamweight division.
“Ntethelelo is like Silence. He's got all the attributes to go all the way. One day people will turn around and say ja, you told us. Nkosi is not fixated on a certain style. Moruti used to fight behind straight punches and he threw a volume of blows.
“Malinga was very good behind a long jab to set up for a long right hand, Ntethelelo has got power, ability to win on points, good hand speed and gives angles. This boy is a complete package.”
Durandt's other charge, Brandon Thysse, will face Khesahosi Makondo for the vacant SA junior middleweight belt.
Erstwhile junior middleweight holder Shervontaigh “SK” Koopman will welcome Englishman Jason Cook for the WBA Inter-Continental junior middleweight title in the main event.
There will be two more bouts and action will begin at 7pm.
