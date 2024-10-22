It's all systems go for five of the six boxers who will be involved in three title fights that will form part of the international tournament dubbed “Abanqobi – Conquerors" by Golden Gloves tournament coordinator Jeff Ellis.
ShervontaIgh “SK" Koopman, Cook, Brandon "Fast Guns" Thysse, Khensahosi "Junior" Makondo and Ntethelelo "Baby G" Nkosi were given go ahead to compete for vacant titles at the imposing casino near OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday night.
Doctor Robert Selepe gave them a clean bill of health during their pre-fight medical at the venue of their boxing matches to be broadcast live by SuperSport from 7pm.
Koopman from Germiston and Cook from Canada will fight for a vacant WBA Intercontinental junior middleweight title in the main bout, while Thysse and Makondo will do battle for the South African junior middleweight belt which was vacated by Koopman two months ago because he wanted to focus in his international career.
Nkosi”s South African junior welterweight crown will be on line against Sanele Msimanga. Thysse and Makondo were within the required weigh for the pre-fight medical. They tipped the scale at 72,50kg, and the limit was 72,99kg.
Nkosi registered 66,40kg and the limit was 66,20kg. Boxing SA's provincial manager Mlungisi Dube said Msimanga, whose pre-fight medical took place back home in Durban, was within the required limit.
Koopman was accompained by his father Charlton who is heavily involved in the training of his son, whose skills are honed by Vusi Mtolo at the Brian Mitchell Boxing Academy in Edenvale. “I trained hard for this fight, and I believe in my myself; come Saturday night I will definitely beat Cook and win the WBA Intercontinental belt," said Koopman who is yet to taste defeat after chalking up 14 straight wins.
Five fighters cleared for title fights on Saturday
Image: Veli Nhlapo
It's all systems go for five of the six boxers who will be involved in three title fights that will form part of the international tournament dubbed “Abanqobi – Conquerors" by Golden Gloves tournament coordinator Jeff Ellis.
ShervontaIgh “SK" Koopman, Cook, Brandon "Fast Guns" Thysse, Khensahosi "Junior" Makondo and Ntethelelo "Baby G" Nkosi were given go ahead to compete for vacant titles at the imposing casino near OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday night.
Doctor Robert Selepe gave them a clean bill of health during their pre-fight medical at the venue of their boxing matches to be broadcast live by SuperSport from 7pm.
Koopman from Germiston and Cook from Canada will fight for a vacant WBA Intercontinental junior middleweight title in the main bout, while Thysse and Makondo will do battle for the South African junior middleweight belt which was vacated by Koopman two months ago because he wanted to focus in his international career.
Nkosi”s South African junior welterweight crown will be on line against Sanele Msimanga. Thysse and Makondo were within the required weigh for the pre-fight medical. They tipped the scale at 72,50kg, and the limit was 72,99kg.
Nkosi registered 66,40kg and the limit was 66,20kg. Boxing SA's provincial manager Mlungisi Dube said Msimanga, whose pre-fight medical took place back home in Durban, was within the required limit.
Koopman was accompained by his father Charlton who is heavily involved in the training of his son, whose skills are honed by Vusi Mtolo at the Brian Mitchell Boxing Academy in Edenvale. “I trained hard for this fight, and I believe in my myself; come Saturday night I will definitely beat Cook and win the WBA Intercontinental belt," said Koopman who is yet to taste defeat after chalking up 14 straight wins.
The soft-spoken 30 year old talented former IBF All-Africa champion from Primrose in Germiston is fresh from a spirited performance which earned him the IBO Inter-Continental title after outclassing Wendy “Haitian Fire” Toussaint to capture the IBO Intercontinental belt in Golden Gloves tournament at the Palace of Dreams on June 15.
Cook has swum in the deep waters of the division. “I’ve been on big stage before. I was waiting for an opportunity and this one came and I jumped on it,” he said. “I am 38 years old and still one of the best and you will see that.”
Asked if the hunger was still there after a pro career that started 13 years ago, Cook was adamant that fighting was in his blood. "The hunger will always be there. I’ve been fighting my whole life. I’m fighting because I was fighting [on the streets]. Now, having a young son, that drives me even more.” he said.
Thysse said: “I am ready; If Makondo takes the punch then we will go full 12 round but if can't then we will have an early night.”
Makondo, whose trainer Hloni Maboko boldly said they won’t struggle in defeating Thysse, was sweet and short in his response to his opponet's stement opponent’s statement. "I am confident I’m gonna win the fight.”
Nkosi will put his national belt on line for the first time since ending the reign of Prince Dlomo with a vicious njnth-round knockout in the main contest of Starline Boxing Promotion’s three-title event at Sun Coast Casino in Durban in November last year.
“I don’t want to say much because my opponent is not here but I will make my fans happy by retaining my title. I’m fit and ready to do that,” said the champion from Mtubatuba, KwaZulu Natal.
Nkosi and Thysse are trained and managed by Damien Durandt.
SowetanLIVE
Nkosi has attributes to become a great fighter — Durandt
Knockout king Perez shows no mercy to Knapp in IBO fight
Berman banks on SA's new crop of fighters
Lerena set to challenge for championship
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos