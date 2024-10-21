“I am still hungry and I believe there are more battles still to be won. I am ready for any challenges.” Winning the IBO belt means that the SA title Mbenge from Mdantsane has held since 2020 is now vacant.
Mbenge happy, refreshed after IBO win
'I am now a two-ties IBO world champion'
Image: Sean Smith
“I woke up on Sunday feeling like a brand-new man.” That is how 33-year-old newly crowned International Boxing Organisation (IBO) welterweight boxing champion Thulani “Evolution” Mbenge reacted to his successful mission to win back the belt he lost in 2019 to Sebastian Formela in Germany.
Mbenge won it on Saturday after defeating Englishman Michael “The Problem” McKinson on points after 12 rounds at the Copperbox Arena in London.
He put up dominating spirited performance that earned him a deserved unanimous points decision after 12 rounds. The score was 116-112 (two judges) winner and the third official scored 117-111.
“I am now a two-ties IBO world champion,” said the Johannesburg-based East Londoner who is now the third local IBO titlist. Others are Ricardo “Magic Man” Malajika and Jackson “M3" Chauke who hold junior-bantamweight and flyweight tiles, respectively.
Image: Sean Smith
