Two boxing champions were crowned last weekend. Thulani “Evolution” Mbenge and Bhekizizwe “Dr Sleep” Maitse won the IBO welterweight and ABU Sadc junior-featherweight belts in England and Alexandra, respectively.
Mbenge, who went to the UK with his trainers and brothers Sean, Peter and George Smith, reclaimed the belt he lost in 2019 in Germany.
Mbenge defeated Michael McKinson and was declared a winner by a unanimous points decision. The scores were 116-112 (twice) and 117-111 which means Mbenge won by four points margins.
Back home, Maitse defeated Namibian Thomas Shifiona on points over 10 rounds in the main event of Warriors Ascent Promotion’s nine-bout card at Alexandra Stadium, east of Johannesburg.
Maitse won easily which was confirmed by the scorecards which read 98-92; 99-91 and 97-93. Competitively it was like a chess game – touch is the move – with Maitse spearheading all those moves.
“I had planned an early night but Thomas was not budging,” said the dexterous fighter who switches stances – orthodox to southpaw with ease.
Maitse has the potential to go all the way and luckily he has the backing of ambitious young boxing manager Brad Norman who is part of WAP. Some talented fighters could not reach their full potential because they did not have a promoter dedicated to their careers. Maitse recorded his sixth win in seven fights.
In the main supporting bout, John Bopape won his first professional match at home, defeating Congolese Jimmy Mabundji, on points over eight rounds. The reigning SA middleweight champ was involved in his first fight in the super middleweight division.
ABU congratulates Maitse after SADC victory
‘We are growing as an institution, particularly, where titles are concerned’
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Ordinary people, young and old came in big numbers and that included schoolchildren who sang the national anthem before the main event. Alexandra Brass Band entertained the crowds from the start to finish of the international tournament that was televised live by Vision View.
ABU marketing and communications director Tshele Kometsi who attended the tournament in Alexandra said: “In the space of two months since our convention, we have hosted nine ABU titles in SA and one in Tanzania.
“We have seen the benefits of communicating with stakeholders and we still need to communicate more with them regarding the importance of the ABU belt.
“We are growing as an institution, particularly, where titles are concerned. We are looking into awarding promoters for their support in staging ABU title fights; we have five ABU Africa and seven Sadc champions. We congratulate and welcome Maitse for his win.”
SowetanLIVE
