Nontshinga thankful for top award

Eastern Cape sports star of the year award winner, Sivenathi “The Special One” Nontshinga, has paid tribute to all the people who nominated him for the most-sought-after prize.
He was away on a boxing assignment in Japan where he lost the IBF junior flyweight belt to Masamich Yabuki when he was announced as the winner of that trophy. Nontshinga also walked away with a brand new car.
“It feels great to be recognised with such accolades and it really humbles me a lot,” said the 25-year-old talented boxer from Chicken Farm near East London.
“I believe there is something that I am doing right and people see it. Credit must go to all those people who nominated me because surely I would not be talking about this had they not nominated me.”
Nontshinga whose career is guided in Johannesburg by Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan was last year voted BSA 2023 boxer of the year.
“I want to believe that my victories give hope to my peers out there. I mean I am boy who grew up in the farm and later moved to Duncan Village but today I am known out there due to the grace of God,” he said.
“There are lot of Nontshingas out there who were unsure about their talents but when they see me doing good surely they get motivated.
“I am not alone; I have people behind me, my family, management, trainers and gym mates. It’s all team effort.
“We just need to respect our craft, remain humble and teachable; your background should not stand on your way to bigger and better things in life.”
Regarding his loss to Masamichi, Nontshinga said: “Without making excuses I just want to tell you that we don’t always get what we want in life. It was probably time for me to lose but one thing is certain the race is still on.
“When the time is right we will celebrate again. You know when I lost this title the first time to Adrien Curiel in France I was mad and devastated. But this time I am not mad but instead my heart is sore. It is that pain that will push me to working harder than before.”
Nontshinga thankful for top award
'The Special One' who just lost his world title in Japan, says ‘the race is still on’
Image: Mark Andrews
