Mbenge out to take ‘his’ IBO belt back

Thulani Mbenge – the grossly underrated former outstanding amateur boxer – has pleaded with sports loving South Africans to delay popping champagne in celebration of the production of a WBO world junior bantamweight champ in Phumelela "The Truth" Cafu.
Mbenge said that is because another world champ will be produced this weekend.
The reigning South African welterweight titlist from Mdantsane was referring to himself. He is currently in London, where he will attempt to win back the IBO belt he lost in Germany to Sebastian Formela in 2019.
Mbenge, whose career is guided by trainer Sean Smith, will oppose Englishman Michael "The Problem" McKinson for that IBO belt which is now vacant. Their fight on Saturday will be staged by BOXXER, the fastest growing promotional company in the UK.
Speaking from his hotel room yesterday, "Evolution", as the former WBC International, ABU and WBA Pan African champ who is the reigning SA king, said: "I can't wait to make our people back home celebrate the production of another world champion because we will be victorious. I will intrude this guy to the jungle."
The hard-hitter, who boasts 15 knockouts in 20 wins, added: "I am ready, this is an opportunity to become two-times IBO champ. The opponent is a left-hander, and most of them that I have met before, got knocked out. So I am comfortable.
"I will box this guy, obviously after some rounds I will have to take him out. I am prepared for that and we have a plan, I am an excited."
In his last fight on March 2, he showed a side of himself that had not been seen before – sucking in hard shots, patience and shifting gears against unshakable tough-as-nails Argentinian Leandro Ariel Fonseca over 10 hard-fought rounds in Durban.
Mbenge's long-time trainer Smith, the son of a former three-time SA light heavyweight champion, said: "It's very exciting times for us, we are very grateful to get the opportunity to win back our title. The stars have aligned and the boxing gods have answered our prayers. This is a great opportunity for Thulani to get his name back on the map.
"I believe Thulani never ever lost that title but instead Germany was very controversial. I thought in France (where Thulani lost to Souleymane Cissokho for the WBC silver title on December 17 2022) ... it was a little bit controversial."
Mbenge out to take ‘his’ IBO belt back
‘Evolution’ aims to knock out Michael McKinson in London on Saturday
Image: Veli Nhlapo
