Boxing SA lifts Ntlanganiso’s suspension

Boxing SA (BSA) acting CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka has formally lifted the suspension of Mandla Ntlanganiso who returns to his position as the regulatory body’s director of operations of boxing with immediate effect.
Ntlanganiso’s suspension was initially lifted by the erstwhile board of BSA whose appointment was later revoked.
Lejaka has been rather cagey in his response until after he appeared before the sport, arts and culture portfolio committee on Tuesday.
He told Sowetan yesterday that he explained in parliament why he lifted Ntlanganiso’s suspension.
“That included his current status and the related disciplinary processes that occasioned the suspension,” said Lejaka.
“I explained that I met with the law firm, which was appointed by Eric Sithole (who was BSA acting CEO until December 12) for an update on the status of Ntlanganiso’s suspension and related disciplinary process.
“The recommendation was to consider that the period of suspension has been very long and that the reasons for keeping him away from work have since dissipated, and it’s not in the interest of justice, nor prudent management of public resources that Ntlanganiso be suspended and continues earning a salary while sitting at home.”
He said the law firm also cautioned that some of the allegations, which Ntlanganiso faced were quite serious and it would not be advisable to shove them under the carpet.
“For that reason, some process must still be ensued to ensure that those allegations are verified and appropriate corrective measures are taken,” said Lejaka.
“Sadly so, however, since Ntlanganiso was suspended, the investigation into these issues was never really concluded; the final investigative report is [now] available.”
Since these allegations revolved around the testing and licensing of boxing practitioners for the financial year 2023/2024, Lejaka said a process will be undertaken to look into them holistically to understand what transpired and where corrective measures are needed.
“Those will be affected or where consequence management interventions are required, those will surely be meted out without any fear or favour,” he said.
“While all that is taking place in the background, in the foreground, the second in command (Ntlanganiso) will be back in office and hard at work, doing what he has been employed to do and appointed to perform.”
Ntlanganiso was suspended in August 2023 in his capacity as director of operations. His suspension was lifted four months later by the erstwhile board. In the same board meeting, Ntlanganiso was further appointed acting CEO.
