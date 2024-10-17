John “Section 29” Bopape will now meet Jimmy “The Beast” Mabundji instead of Giresse Wingui in one of the boxing matches that will form part of the Colosseum of Combat tournament organised by Warriors Ascent Promotions (WAP) at Alexandra Stadium on Saturday.
WAP spokesperson Brad Norman announced yesterday that reigning South African middleweight king, Bopape from Alexandra will now exchange leather with Wingui’s home boy from Congo in the super middleweight division over eight rounds.
“The hard-hitting Mabundji with eight knockouts in 10 wins against nine losses replaced Giresse Wingui who suffered an injury when struck by a car mirror on a training run and damaging his shoulder,” said Norman, a former goalkeeper for Sportivo Luqueño in Paraguay, who is now in charge of the WBC Boxing gym next to the Carlton Centre.
“John Bopape is to take on this challenging opponent as well as meet him at a higher weight division in front of an expecting home crowd. It will also be his debut at home as a professional boxer.
“This will be an extremely challenging but exciting fighting between two big punchers who can both deliver a knockout blow at any time with a combined 21 knockouts between the two.”
Bopape’s new opponent in the ring is Congo’s ‘The Beast’
SA middleweight king to fight in Colosseum of Combat tournament
Image: supplied
Image: SUPPLIED
Bopape’s first fight at super middleweights will be one of the nine bouts in a tournament that begins at 1pm.
Fans must brace for the cracking of bones when two hard-hitting Congolese – Jason Medi and Niclas Nzengu – collide in a light heavyweight non-title fight. One is from Brazzaville and the other is from Kinshasa, the two countries that are separated by the Congo River have a serious sporting rivalry.
The main attraction will feature Norman’s charge – exciting prospect Bhekizizwe “Doctor Sleep” Maitse – in a 10-rounder for the vacant African Boxing Union SADC featherweight title against Namibian Tomas Shifiona.
Maitse upset the bookies when the five-fight novice dispatched ring veteran and journeyman Doctor Ntsele in two rounds in WAP’s box-and-dine tournament in Sandton in August.
Maitse’s skills are polished by Sihle Mathunjwa at Norman’s gym.
“All boxing fans are encouraged to make their way to the stadium on Saturday for the first boxing tournament to take place at the Alexandra Stadium,” said Norman.
