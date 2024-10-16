Promoters welcome McKenzie’s invite to recommend board candidates

Sports, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has written to the National Professional Boxing Promoters Association (NPBPA), asking it to recommend its preferred nominees to serve as board members of Boxing SA (BSA).
The promoters' association twice won in court against BSA, protesting the consultation process was flawed when former sports, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa appointed the previous board, which has since been dissolved by McKenzie.
In a move to now win over the promoters, McKenzie has invited them to recommend their preferred candidates, and this should ostensibly appease promoters previously aggrieved by what they termed Kodwa's lack of consultation.
A notification signed by McKenzie and sent to NPBPA secretary promoter Zandile Malinga reads in part: "It is for this reason (consulting with associations or federations of associations) that I write this letter to inform you that the department has commenced with the prospects to appoint the new board.
"The association is therefore requested to participate in the process by submitting nominations for the suitable prospective candidates to serve as members of Boxing SA. An advertisement has been placed in national newspapers calling for the public to nominate prospective members of the board."
Malinga of Starline Boxing Promotions said; "It's quite exciting to be heard by the office of the minister. We waited for this recognition, we went to courts to fight for our rights and today McKenzie has done what others failed to do when they would not pay even a cent to follow the Boxing Act.
"This is a step in the right direction by the sports minister. It actually emanated from a meeting we had with Boxing SA acting CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka last week.
"These are results to ensure that we have a minister who is not biased but willing to respect the act and listen to the structures of boxing that were elected democratically and are recognised by the regulator. We welcome his notification, and the consultation process is starting."
McKenzie’s decision came after BSA board appeared before parliament’s portfolio committee on sport, arts and culture where the regulator’s excessive litigation costs had been flagged. BSA is funded by the government.
Promoters welcome McKenzie’s invite to recommend board candidates
Minister offers overture in bid to avoid clash with body
Image: Gallo Images
