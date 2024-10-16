Boxing

I knew Phumelele would succeed – Mfazwe

Boxer’s dad says world title victory is a dream come true for his son

16 October 2024 - 14:20
Colin Nathan kisses victorious Phumelela Cafu after winning the WBO title in Japan
Colin Nathan kisses victorious Phumelela Cafu after winning the WBO title in Japan
Image: SUPPLIED

Former professional boxer Thembisile “Small Boy” Mfazwe says the successful invasion of Japan by his son, newly crowned World Boxing Organisation (WBO) junior-bantamweight champion Phumelele “The Truth” Cafu is the realisation of Cafu’s surety that he would be a world champion.

Cafu – who was introduced to boxing by his father at the age of three – quit school when he was doing grade 12 to focus on his boxing career.

“He said he would make up for that by winning a world title and he has done that,” said Mfazwe of Cafu’s split-points win over defending champion Kosei Tanaka in Japan.

Mfazwe from Duncan village said Cafu achieved his dream in a short space of time as a professional boxer. Cafu turned professional in 2018.

“This feels like a dream but I did not watch the fight due to electricity problems here in Duncan village,” said Mfazwe, whose observation is that the former IBF International junior-bantamweight, SA and WBF International flyweight champion was not fazed by the big stage.

“He showed bravery and put aside that it was his first fight outside SA and that it was his first chance to fight for a world title; he performed well,” he said.

Cafu dropped Tanaka in round five to win that round by 10-8, which was key in separating them. 

“I told you that Phumelele is a hard worker, and when you are like that anything can happen,” said Mfwaze. Promoter Ayanda Matiti played a pivotal role in shaping Cafu’s career internationally until the boxer became the No 3 contender for Tanaka’s belt.

SowetanLIVE

Promoters welcome McKenzie’s invite to recommend board candidates

Sports, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has written to the National Professional Boxing Promoters Association, asking it to recommend its ...
Sport
6 hours ago

BSA congratulates Cafu after WBO junior-bantamweight victory

Boxing SA has congratulated Phumelela Cafu on his remarkable victory in Japan where he captured the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) ...
Sport
2 days ago

Kevin Lerena crowned WBC bridgerweight champion

Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena says he feels proud to be the first African fighter to hold the World Boxing Council bridgerweight title, which was ...
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Tenacity Can Light Up Africa
Extortionist's demand for payment from varsity project exposed