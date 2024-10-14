“As Cafu embarks on his exciting chapter, we wish him continued success in his future heights in the boxing world.”
Nicknamed “The Truth”, Cafu from Duncan Village near East London upset defending champion and four-division titlist Kosei Tanaka to win the WBO belt – the fourth one by a South African – by a split decision over 12 hard-fought rounds in Tokyo.
Judges Phil Austin (Australia) and Waleska Roldan (US) both scored the fight 114-113 in favour of Cafu, while Jesse Reyes (US) saw it 113-114 for Tanaka. Takana was done in round five.
Referee Sparkle Lee handled the fight very well.
Dingaan “The Rose of Soweto” Thobela, Corre “The Sniper” Sanders and Zolani “Last Born” Tete are the only three locals who held WBO crowns, Thobela was the lightweight champ, Sanders captured the heavyweight diadem while Tete was the bantamweight holder.
Cafu began his career with Mzamo Mapetla who honed his skills from the amateur ranks until the professionals.
They won six fights together before Cafu left and teamed up with Xaba Promotions Academy in Mdantsane where his skills were honed by Miniyakhe Sityatha.
Cafu's career was carefully guided by promoter Ayanda Matiti who gave him seven fights which the talented young man won to get recognition from the WBO. Cafu, ranked No 3, joined trainer Colin Nathan whose connections in the global space made it possible for his new find to challenge Tanaka.
SowetanLIVE
BSA congratulates Cafu after WBO junior-bantamweight victory
Image: abbey mnisi
Boxing SA has congratulated Phumelela Cafu on his remarkable victory in Japan where he captured the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) junior-bantamweight belt in a thrilling fight at Ariake Arena in Tokyo today.
Boxing SA's statement reads: “Phumelela Cafu's journey to the top was punctuated by a pivotal moment in the fifth round, where he demonstrated his prowess by dropping Tanaka, showcasing his readiness and ambition to ascend to the pinnacle of the junior-bantamweight division.
“This victory not only marks a significant milestone in Cafu's career but also highlights the growing talent emerging from SA's boxing scene.”
“Boxing SA is incredibly proud of Cafu's achievement. His hard work, dedication, and unwavering spirit serve as an inspiration to aspiring boxers across the nation.
“We are confident this championship victory is just the beginning of a successful and illustrious career. His dream of becoming a world champion has been fulfilled as he remarked before this fight.
“As Cafu embarks on his exciting chapter, we wish him continued success in his future heights in the boxing world.”
Nicknamed “The Truth”, Cafu from Duncan Village near East London upset defending champion and four-division titlist Kosei Tanaka to win the WBO belt – the fourth one by a South African – by a split decision over 12 hard-fought rounds in Tokyo.
Judges Phil Austin (Australia) and Waleska Roldan (US) both scored the fight 114-113 in favour of Cafu, while Jesse Reyes (US) saw it 113-114 for Tanaka. Takana was done in round five.
Referee Sparkle Lee handled the fight very well.
Dingaan “The Rose of Soweto” Thobela, Corre “The Sniper” Sanders and Zolani “Last Born” Tete are the only three locals who held WBO crowns, Thobela was the lightweight champ, Sanders captured the heavyweight diadem while Tete was the bantamweight holder.
Cafu began his career with Mzamo Mapetla who honed his skills from the amateur ranks until the professionals.
They won six fights together before Cafu left and teamed up with Xaba Promotions Academy in Mdantsane where his skills were honed by Miniyakhe Sityatha.
Cafu's career was carefully guided by promoter Ayanda Matiti who gave him seven fights which the talented young man won to get recognition from the WBO. Cafu, ranked No 3, joined trainer Colin Nathan whose connections in the global space made it possible for his new find to challenge Tanaka.
SowetanLIVE
‘The Truth’ Cafu crowned new WBO champion
Sivenathi Nontshinga loses IBF junior-flyweight fight in Japan
Phumelela Cafu confident to knockout Tanaka within six rounds
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos