Boxing

Bopape vows to repay Norman for 'home ground' fight

Middleweight champion urges fans to come in numbers in Alex

11 October 2024 - 12:22
John Bopape will unleash his dangerous usual right hand in this file photo. The lad from Alexandra Congolese Giresse Wingui at Alexandra Stadium next Saturday.
Image: supplied

Little-known reigning SA middleweight champion John "Section 29" Bopape has promised to reciprocate with a stupendous performance to boxing manager Brad Norman for allowing him to fight in Alexandra for the first time as a professional boxer.

Bopape will welcome Congolese Giresse Wingui at Alexandra Stadium next Saturday.

Bopape said Norman hooked him up with Warriors Ascent Promotions. "They wasted no time and included me in their tournament," said Bopape. "It is all because of Brad."

Norman, 28, is a former professional footballer. In 2021, he was elected as the World Boxing Council's (WBC) Cares programme in SA, and he manages the WBC gym in Carlton Centre.

"The first time I met Brad he promised to make sure that I fight at home and he has delivered," said Bopape who is trained by Bushy Mabele at Jersey Joe Gym in Wynberg.

"I plan to repay him with a superb performance. I want to plead with people around Alex to come in big numbers to show support not only to me but also to the promoter."

Bopape, 33, says there are boxing promoters in Alexandra. Bopape rewrote Alexandra's boxing history by winning the South African middleweight belt from Nkululeko Mhlongo in 2022.

Alexandra township, which is located next to the wealthy suburb of Sandton, had not produced a national boxing champion for over four decades. "Ordinary citizens don't know me," said Bopape who is hoping for a change after next week's tournament.

The main event features Norman's charge, Bhekizizwe "Dr Sleep" Maitse in an ABU SADC featherweight title against Namibian Tomas Shifiona.

Maitse, 23, is trained by Sihle Mathenjwa. Maitse is the son of former SA junior-featherweight champ Bongani Mahlangu.

The Mahlangu surname is part of Alexandra's boxing history. Johannes "Jersey Joe" Mahlangu was the first boxer from that township to win what was then known as non-white boxing title in the 1960s.

"I promise to put Tomas to sleep and plan the future towards the national title," said Maitse.

Fans will pay R80 for entry and action will begin at 1pm.

