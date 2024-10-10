World boxing champion hopeful Phumelela "The Truth" Cafu was crowned as a champion by his father and former professional boxer Thembisile "Small Boy" Mfazwe at the age of three.
Mfazwe, who introduced his son to the fistic sport, said he saw seriousness, dedication and potential. "I then called him champ," said Mfazwe who boxed from 2000 until 2006.
"He used to accompany me to the gym every day and work out on the punching bag until I finished my sessions. He would also be at ringside, screaming instructions when I fought."
Cafu began training hard as an amateur at the age of seven, adds Mfazwe. "I told him that if he continued with his work ethic, he would be a world champion one day," he said.
It was not long before Cafu from Duncan Village became the Eastern Cape amateur champion twice with a record of 102 wins from 117 fights.
"That gave me confidence that he will do well in the professional ranks," said Mfazwe.
Cafu, 26, remains undefeated with a record of 10 wins, eight knockouts and three draws. He is rated No 3 by the WBO in the junior-bantamweight division. Cafu will challenge reigning title-holder Kosei Tanaka at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo next week Monday.
Four-weight champion Tanaka, 29, from Japan, has lost once in 21 fights, with 11 knockouts.
Cafu has been in Japan since Monday. He was accompanied by assistant trainer Shannon Strydom and promoter Larry Weinstein.
The boxer's head trainer and manager Colin Nathan will join his charge on Sunday – a day after IBF junior-flyweight holder Sivenathi "The Special One" Nontshinga made his mandatory defence against dangerous Japanese hard-hitter Masamichi Yabuki at the Aichi Sky Expo Convention Centre in Japan.
Phumelela Cafu confident to knockout Tanaka within six rounds
Boxer's dad declares his son was destined for success
Image: Phumelela Cafu
The fight on Monday will be Cafu's first under Nathan since he joined in May.
"He quit school while doing grade 12 because he wanted to focus on boxing. I was concerned, but he said he would make up for that by becoming a world champion. That opportunity is here and all credit to Colin, and I know Phumelela will be crowned the new WBO champion," said Mfazwe.
Cafu who has held the WBF International, WBA Intercontinental, IBF International and SA belts said: "I am excited going into this fight; it's everything I've been working for my whole life; I see myself knocking out Tanaka in round five or six."
