We are confident Sivenathi and Cafu will bring IBF and WBO titles home – Nathan
Two boxers will be up against their opponents’ followers
May the Madiba magic inspire Sivenathi “The Special One” Nontshinga and Phumelela “The Truth” Cafu when they go to war for SA and the continent of Africa millions of miles away from home, says acting CEO of Boxing SA Tsholofelo Lejaka.
These home boys from the boxing crazy Eastern Cape – who are gym mates at the prosperous HotBox Gym of accomplished trainer/manager Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan in Balfour, Johannesburg east – will be involved in world boxing matches this weekend. Nontshinga from Chicken Farm will make the mandatory defence of his International Boxing Federation (IBF) junior flyweight belt against dangerous and hard-hitting Japanese Masamichi Yabuki at the Aichi Sky Expo Convention Centre in Japan on Saturday.
Yabuki, 32, is a formidable former World Boxing Council (WBC) champion. He is rated No 2 for Nontshinga’s crown by the Florida, USA based IBF which is one of the four most highly respected sanctioning boxing bodies.
Kgasago lauded for staging international tourney
Others are the World Boxing Association (WBA) and World Boxing Organisation (WBO), and this then means that Nontshinga is the only legitimate world champ here.
Yabuki has a scarry knockout record of 14 in 15 wins against four losses while the defending champion has knocked out 10 of his 13 opponents, with a single loss to Curiel.
The Mexican dethroned Nontshinga with a second round knockout on November 3 last year in Monaco, but the 26-year-old South African turned tables around in their second fight in front of Curie’s fans at Oaxaca City n Mexico in February, becoming the first local boxer to win back his world belt from the same man who ended his reign.
Two days after Nontshinga’s defence against Yabuki, Cafu will challenge reigning WBO junior bantamweight world champ Kosei Tanaka at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo on Monday morning.
Cafu, 26, is contender No 3 for Tanaka’s belt. The 29-year-old champion who has previously held the WBO mini flyweight, junior flyweight and flyweight belts will make the first defence of the crown he won in February.
Cafu is undefeated after 10 fights with eight knockouts and three draws while Tanaka has chalked 11 knockouts in 20 victories against a single defeat. Nathan, assistant trainer and Nontshinga’s father Thembani Gopheni, cut man Bernie Pailman and Natha’s friend Hayden Jones will catch a train to Tokyo a day after Nontshinga’s fight to be with Cafu, assistant trainer Shannon Strydom and promoter Larry Wainstein.
Basically the two boxers will not only be facing their opponents inside the ring but also up against their opponents’ followers.They will be required to apply nerves of steel.
At least Nontshinga has been there before while Cafu will be experiencing it for the first time. “That is why we are wishing that the Madiba magic must give them strength in the face of pain,“ said Lejaka.
'KZN boxing needs slaughterhouse venue'
One of the greatest abilities Nelson Mandela had was using sports as a tool to break down barriers and unite a divided SA. Any South African will remember that moment when captain Francois Pienaar, lifted the 1995 Rugby World Cup and that success was not just about rugby, but Mandela consciously used the tournament to knock down the last barriers of apartheid.
He then became a good luck charm to sports, often referred to as “The Madiba Magic.” Lejaka who played a pivotal role in successfully convincing judges that Nathan’s other charge, IBF flyweight holder Moruti “Baby Face” Mthalane deserved to win the South African sportsman of the year for 2019, which was the first such achievement by a boxer since they were initiated in 2004 said: “These world title fights come at a time when South Africans spirits spirit are high, following Bafana Bafana’s victory against South Sudan on September 10, and of course, our Springboks’ recent win against Argentina (48-7).
“We are confident that both Sivenathi and Cafu will continue this momentum, flying the South African flag high and bringing both the IBF and WBO titles home.” Nathan said: “A 48-hour historical moment awaits South African boxing.”
