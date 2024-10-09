Boxing

Kgasago lauded for staging international tourney

Kingship chuffed at eight-bout event set for Burgersfort

09 October 2024 - 07:59
Her majesty the Queen of Bapedi Manyaku Thulare is sandwiched by spokesperson Ntoampe Mampuru, left, and Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.
Her majesty the Queen of Bapedi Manyaku Thulare is sandwiched by spokesperson Ntoampe Mampuru, left, and Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.
Image: Bapedi Royal Family.

The Bapedi Kingdom has commended promoter Modipadi Kgasago whose Mama Rocks Promotion will jointly organise the first leg of Tsate International Boxing Festival with the royal family at Thaba Moshate Casino Hotel in Burgersfort on Friday evening.

Heading their eight-bout tournament will be a 12-rounder for the WBF Intercontinental title fight between holder Akani Sambu from Malamulele and Tanzanian John "Ninja" Chuwa.

This fight – and the main supporting contest between Nosicawe Dube and Malawian Chimwemwe Banda, who will meet over 10 rounds in the female junior bantamweight division – will be broadcast live by SABC 2 from 10pm.

Prince Phatudi Thulare, who is the head of administration of Bapedi Kingdom, said it's testament to the professionalism, dedication and organisational prowess that Kgasago has brought to the table.

Kgasago announced that her Majesty Queen Manyaku Leganabatho II Thulare will be presented with a specially designed boxing belt.

We are particularly pleased to commend Mama Rocks for the exceptional work she has already undertaken in organising this event
Prince Phatudi Thulare

"We are particularly pleased to commend Mama Rocks for the exceptional work she has already undertaken in organising this event," said Thulare.

"Her meticulous planning and execution are ensuring a world-class event that honours the rich heritage of the Bapedi Kingdom while promoting the sport of boxing on an international stage. We look forward to a continued fruitful partnership ... we strongly recommend Mama Rocks to potential sponsors who wish to be associated with this prestigious event."

"The proven track record of excellence in event management, combined with the vision for the growth of the Tsate International Boxing Festival, guarantees a successful and impactful collaboration," Thulare said.

"We are confident that the partnership between the Bapedi Kingdom and Kgasago will not only elevate the profile of the Tsate International Boxing Festival but will also contribute to the development of sports and culture in our nation for years to come."

Sambu won the WBF Intercontinental title outside the ring in October. He lost the fight against Joshua Studdard. WBF president Howard Goldberg, who supervised the fight on October 1, later changed the results and announced Sambu as the winner.

SowetanLIVE

'KZN boxing needs slaughterhouse venue'

KwaZulu-Natal requires a slaughterhouse similar to the famous Orient Theatre in East London, where a vising boxer feels the heat of being in the ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Nontshinga bets to retain IBF belt against Yabuki

Special people do extraordinary things. They are more likely to listen to their own opinion than follow the general opinion of others. This can lead ...
Sport
1 day ago

Charlton Malajika motivated by first international fight – Manny Fernandes

With only six fights under his name, Charlton Malajika will fight for the vacant World Boxing Association Pan African bantamweight belt.
Sport
2 days ago

First pro boxing bout to revive the sport in Alex

A professional international boxing tournament, aimed at reviving the fistic sport in Alexandra, has been confirmed for October 19 at Alexandra ...
Sport
6 days ago

Get Mzi Mnguni inducted into Hall of Fame – Rodney Berman

Perhaps a word from charismatic and straight-talking minister of sports Gayton McKenzie will add weight to the impassioned plea made by boxing ...
Sport
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

'I was deceived into drug trade with promise of job'
Chateau Del Rei and S Mag celebrates 30 years of Boom Shaka