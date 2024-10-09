"We are particularly pleased to commend Mama Rocks for the exceptional work she has already undertaken in organising this event," said Thulare.
"Her meticulous planning and execution are ensuring a world-class event that honours the rich heritage of the Bapedi Kingdom while promoting the sport of boxing on an international stage. We look forward to a continued fruitful partnership ... we strongly recommend Mama Rocks to potential sponsors who wish to be associated with this prestigious event."
"The proven track record of excellence in event management, combined with the vision for the growth of the Tsate International Boxing Festival, guarantees a successful and impactful collaboration," Thulare said.
"We are confident that the partnership between the Bapedi Kingdom and Kgasago will not only elevate the profile of the Tsate International Boxing Festival but will also contribute to the development of sports and culture in our nation for years to come."
Sambu won the WBF Intercontinental title outside the ring in October. He lost the fight against Joshua Studdard. WBF president Howard Goldberg, who supervised the fight on October 1, later changed the results and announced Sambu as the winner.
SowetanLIVE
Kgasago lauded for staging international tourney
Kingship chuffed at eight-bout event set for Burgersfort
Image: Bapedi Royal Family.
The Bapedi Kingdom has commended promoter Modipadi Kgasago whose Mama Rocks Promotion will jointly organise the first leg of Tsate International Boxing Festival with the royal family at Thaba Moshate Casino Hotel in Burgersfort on Friday evening.
Heading their eight-bout tournament will be a 12-rounder for the WBF Intercontinental title fight between holder Akani Sambu from Malamulele and Tanzanian John "Ninja" Chuwa.
This fight – and the main supporting contest between Nosicawe Dube and Malawian Chimwemwe Banda, who will meet over 10 rounds in the female junior bantamweight division – will be broadcast live by SABC 2 from 10pm.
Prince Phatudi Thulare, who is the head of administration of Bapedi Kingdom, said it's testament to the professionalism, dedication and organisational prowess that Kgasago has brought to the table.
Kgasago announced that her Majesty Queen Manyaku Leganabatho II Thulare will be presented with a specially designed boxing belt.
"We are particularly pleased to commend Mama Rocks for the exceptional work she has already undertaken in organising this event," said Thulare.
"Her meticulous planning and execution are ensuring a world-class event that honours the rich heritage of the Bapedi Kingdom while promoting the sport of boxing on an international stage. We look forward to a continued fruitful partnership ... we strongly recommend Mama Rocks to potential sponsors who wish to be associated with this prestigious event."
"The proven track record of excellence in event management, combined with the vision for the growth of the Tsate International Boxing Festival, guarantees a successful and impactful collaboration," Thulare said.
"We are confident that the partnership between the Bapedi Kingdom and Kgasago will not only elevate the profile of the Tsate International Boxing Festival but will also contribute to the development of sports and culture in our nation for years to come."
Sambu won the WBF Intercontinental title outside the ring in October. He lost the fight against Joshua Studdard. WBF president Howard Goldberg, who supervised the fight on October 1, later changed the results and announced Sambu as the winner.
SowetanLIVE
'KZN boxing needs slaughterhouse venue'
Nontshinga bets to retain IBF belt against Yabuki
Charlton Malajika motivated by first international fight – Manny Fernandes
First pro boxing bout to revive the sport in Alex
Get Mzi Mnguni inducted into Hall of Fame – Rodney Berman
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos