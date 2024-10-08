"Fighting in such a venue where you know that 98% of the fans are behind you adds to your potential, and that is what we need in KwaZulu-Natal, because there are talented fighters in our province.
'KZN boxing needs slaughterhouse venue'
Promoter Dladla gives small town Dundee a chance
KwaZulu-Natal requires a slaughterhouse similar to the famous Orient Theatre in East London, where a vising boxer feels the heat of being in the opponent's backyard.
These are the words of promoter Hlula Dladla, the chairperson of KwaZulu-Natal Boxing Promoters Federation.
He said he liked the vibe at the Orient on fight days, with the East London boxing fans cooking up the hype from outside the venue as they sing and dance while purchasing tickets and filing into the arena.
"It becomes something else inside," Dludla said, adding he hoped he was not to be misunderstood for giving an impression that local boxers must be done undeserved favours.
"Go to Orient Theatre; whether as a promoter, ring official, or boxer, you will feel that you have entered a completely different boxing venue to those that you have been to before," explained Dladla.
"The atmosphere is out of this world; it is welcoming but intimidating at the same time to the outsider. Basically, that venue is an added opponent to a vising boxer.
"I mean if we in KwaZulu-Natal had our own similar venue, Ilunga Makabu from Congo would have left the province a loser against Thabiso Mchunu in 2015."
Dladla says he recently attended a tournament staged by Xaba Promotions at Orient Theatre. He says Sanele Maduna from Ladysmith who has been around for quite some time was easily beaten by a two-fight newcomer (Tiisetso Matikinca) in two rounds.
"I am not taking away Tiisetso's potential but I noticed that Maduna was overwhelmed by everything; he kind of froze," said Dladla.
"Fighting in such a venue where you know that 98% of the fans are behind you adds to your potential, and that is what we need in KwaZulu-Natal, because there are talented fighters in our province.
"They are not used to fighting in front of big crowds. But if we have a venue that hosts high-profile fights in our province, going to venues like Orient Theatre would be a piece of meat for them."
Dladla says it is important for KZN promoters to try and spread the sport all around the province and that includes going to small towns like Dundee, which is gradually becoming synonymous with bigger boxing events, to unearth talent while popularising the sport.
In February last year, Durban-based Zandile Malinga took a bold step by staging an impressive tournament at Cecil Emmett Hall in Vryheid.
The coal mining and cattle ranching town never witnessed such a big boxing event, despite being the home of Danny Myburgh who won three SA junior-welterweight championships in 1984, 1985, and 1986, and was awarded Springbok colours.
He relocated to Pretoria for his career to prosper, and after winning the Transvaal junior welterweight title, Myburgh captured the South African lightweight title in 1992.
Meanwhile, Dladla is returning to Dundee, the hometown of Phiwokuhle "Ben 10" Mnguni, the first South African female boxer to receive a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games. She achieved that feat during the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.
In the Dladla event, dubbed Intululwane Boxing Tournament, one KZN title and three ABU titles will be contested for on Saturday.
All-African featherweight champ Lindelani Sibisi will defend against Peter Ndebo in the main event with Mxolisi Zuma and Albert Kimario meet for the vacant junior featherweight belt in the main supporting bout.
Current SA flyweight title holder Nkosingiphile Sibisi will attempt to win his second belt when he opposes Kasim Mfaume for the All-Africa title.
Mpilo Cele and Sihle Shange will fight for the bragging rights to be their province's champion in the bantamweight division.
Former WBF Africa lightweight titlist Siphesihle Mntungwa returns against Gift Bholo in a nontitle six-rounder in the junior welterweight division. This will be Mntungwa's third fight since Smisio Buthelezi passed away two days after their fight for the WBF Africa title on June 5 2022.
There will be four more undercard fights.
Viva Nation TV will livestream the tournament.
