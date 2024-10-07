Nontshinga has a single defeat in 16 fights with 10 knockouts. He will face 32-year-old former WBC champion who has 5 knockouts in 16 wins against four losses.
“I worked super hard; I am fit, mentally and physically,” said Nontshinga. “After winning my title; Yakubi texted me and said he would love to face me and my response was that the feeling was mutual.
“I immediately started training and I had wonderful sparring with my gym mates whose styles are similar to that of Yakubi. Already I am within the weight limit; it’s the first time to be within the weight limit so comfortably; I started proper diet two months ago.”
Nontshinga added: “You will see a bit of a fighter, outsmarting his opponent; putting in pressure; giving angles and selecting just the right and accurate punches. It will be a combination of everything in one this time. We have settled well in Japan. The weather is good similar to the one at home.”
He intends to end the year in style. “I am pleading with people back home to tune in on DAZN. I will entertain them, give them best show ever and bring back the title home,” said Nontshinga.
Back home Nontshinga has been nominated for the Sportsman of the year award in the Eastern Cape. Nomfesane Nyatela, CEO of Rumble Africa, which promoted Nontshinga from day until Hearn took over in 2022, said Nontshinga’s success in winning the award is dependent on votes.
Nontshinga, Nathan, Gopheni, cutman Bernie Pailman and Nathan’s friend Hayden Jones arrived in Japan on Friday.
Nontshinga bets to retain IBF belt against Yabuki
Boxer has a single defeat in 16 fights with 10 knockouts
Image: Mark Andrews
Special people do extraordinary things. They are more likely to listen to their own opinion than follow the general opinion of others. This can lead to amazing ideas and being at the forefront of invention.
Sivenathi “The Special One” Nontshinga is one such individual. He has put down a R30,000 bet on himself retaining his IBF junior flyweight boxing belt against mandatory challenger Masamichi Yabuki in his home town of Nagoya in Japan on Sunday morning (9:30am).
He stands to pocket R40,000. He won the belt from Adrien Curriel by a 10th round knockout in Mexico on February 16.
Mexican boxing star, Ryan “The Flash” Garcia, placed a $2m bet on himself defeating Devin “The Dream” Haney in their much-anticipated fight in April.
Garcia knocked down Haney three times and won their fight by majority decision and earned $12m on money wager.
Nontshinga is the only legitimate world boxing champion in SA right now. His fight in Japan is mandatory defence of the world title he won from Curiel with a 10th round knockout in Mexico on February 16.
The fight on Saturday will be organised by British promoter Eddie Hearns’ Matchroom Sport and Lush Midori Gym, in association with Teiken Promotion. The fight will be broadcast live on DAZN, a British over-the-top sports streaming and entertainment platform.
“If you bet on yourself, you give confidence to people who follow your career,” said the 25-year-old super talented champion from his hotel room.
“I had to do it because I believe in my skills; I am not overconfident; it’s just that I trust myself and I did everything right throughout my preparations.”
He is trained and managed by Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan, who is assisted in the training by the champion’s father Thembani “Best” Gopheni.
